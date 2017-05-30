RM Sotheby’s will again partner with Ferrari to stage an auction at the Italian marque’s factory in Maranello, Italy. The Ferrari-only sale will take place 9 September in celebration of company’s 70th anniversary year.

RM Sotheby’s and Ferrari have come together on numerous occasions in the past, including the 2007-2009 ‘Leggenda e Passione’ auctions held at the Ferrari factory in Maranello. They partnered once again in December 2016, with the charity auction of a unique LaFerrari at the Finali Mondiali at Daytona. The car achieved $7,000,000, with proceeds benefitting earthquake victims in Central Italy and, in the process, setting a record for a new car sold at auction.

“At RM Sotheby’s we are continually striving to offer our clients an experience that is second to none. Our partnership with Ferrari is a direct reflection of this crowning achievement. For collectors and enthusiasts alike, the sale represents a world-class and singular event, perhaps one of the most significant auctions ever held, in fact. We are deeply honored to hold this distinction and feel that this represents exactly what our customers expect from an association between such storied and historic brands as Ferrari and RM Sotheby’s”, said Rob Myers, CEO and Founder of RM Sotheby’s.

The RM Sotheby’s / Ferrari partnership extends to several events throughout the anniversary year, culminating in the auction on 9 September at the Ferrari factory in Maranello. The auction will bring together a selection of sports, GT and racing Ferraris. All entries for the sale will carry certification from the Ferrari Classiche Department.

RM Sotheby’s has sold the full spectrum of Ferrari models; of the 660 million-dollar-plus cars sold in RM’s history, 40 percent are Ferraris. The upcoming event will build on this previous success, which accounts for nearly half of all examples sold for over $10,000,000 and is highlighted by: the ex-Works, ex-Juan Manuel Fangio 1956 Ferrari 290 MM, which commanded $28,050,000 at RM’s 2015 New York sale; the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S N.A.R.T. Spider, which achieved $27,500,000 at RM’s 2013 Monterey sale, maintaining the record for the most valuable road-going Ferrari sold at auction; and, the one-of-three 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale sold for $26,400,000 at the same event in 2014.

For further information on the Ferrari sale, visit www.rmsothebys.com, or call +1 519 352 4575 to discuss limited consignment opportunities. Additional details on entries for the auction will be announced soon.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]