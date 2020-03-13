Peter Auto will pay tribute to the post-war pioneers with a new vintage racing series in 2020, the Fifties Legends. The arrival of this new grid will allow the owners of these 1950s gems to compete alongside their period rivals.

Following the launch of the 2.0L Cup in 2018 and Endurance Racing Legends in 2019, the Fifties Legends racing class joins the wide selection of grids at Peter Auto historic race weekends. The Fifties Legends grid will feature the GT and GTS class cars, homologated and registered in a significant international or national races before the 1st of January 1962, as well as TC, TSRC, TSRC E Period and GTS F Period cars. The events will consist of two 30-minute test sessions and a 45-minute race.

The Fifties Legends grid will race in five Peter Auto meetings in 2020:

Dix Mille Tours, Circuit Paul Ricard (4-5 April)

Spa Classic, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (22-24 May)

Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or, Circuit de Dijon-Prenois (5-7 June)

Monza Historic, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza (18-20 September)

Estoril Classics, Circuito do Estoril (9-11 October)

The Dix Mille Tours historic race will kick off the season by Peter Auto for the first time. The event is also the first race of the year on the classic Paul Ricard circuit, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. A total of 10 racing grids will be doing battle on the track in Provence. The new Fifties Legends series joins the usual grids: 2.0L Cup; Classic Endurance Racing I and II; Group C Racing; Heritage Touring Cup; Sixties’ Endurance; The Greatest Trophy; Endurance Racing Legends and Formula Junior.

For further information, visit Peter Auto.

[Source: Peter Auto]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...