The 1951 Panhard Dyna X 110/X85 owned by Yoshinobu and Miyoko Kato won the FIVA Best Preserved Vehicle award at the 2018 La Festa Mille Miglia, held 19-22 October in Japan.

A representative from FIVA (the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens or international federation of historic vehicles) attended as the FIVA Steward, and for the first time La Festa Mille Miglia was chosen as one of this year’s ten events at which a FIVA Best Preserved Vehicle award would be presented.

Whilst the FIVA Steward found it unusually hard to separate the many potential contenders, the trophy was finally awarded to the 1951 Panhard Dyna X 110/X85 owned by Yoshinobu and Miyoko Kato. This model of the marque is affectionately known to aficionados as ‘Louis XVth’ thanks to its marvellous baroque curves.

While the Panhard Dyna might not be every enthusiast’s first choice for competing in a 1000-mile road rally, the diminutive Dyna X would certainly be a car that almost every participant would love to take home with them, judging by the reaction of other competitors.

Meanwhile the winner of La Festa Mille Miglia itself was the Bugatti Type 40 of Kyoto and Junko Takemoto, with a Triumph TR2 and MG C-Type as runners-up in the 1000-mile rally.

La Festa Mille Miglia was the tenth and final event this year at which FIVA presented a Best Preserved Vehicle award, having announced early in 2018 that eight of the ten events would be new to the awards.

[Source: FIVA]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

