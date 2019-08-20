Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2019 – Photo Gallery

The Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2019 was held Thursday, August 15th, starting and ending at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center in Pebble Beach, California. The 22nd annual picturesque trip around the Monterey Peninsula was open to vehicles participating in the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18th. This year saw over 175 historic automobiles take off from Pebble Beach for a tour of scenic driving routes.

Begun in 1998 to showcase the elegance of the automobile in motion, the Tour also underscores the early history of the place that is Pebble Beach. Decades before golf links were laid out along the edge of the Pacific Ocean, this area was known for its scenic drive, winding for miles through pine and cypress forest, dancing alongside dramatic cliffs and leading, ultimately, to a beautiful crescent-shaped bay.

Two separate starts grouped the cars together as they set off across the Portola Road start line, past the Pebble Beach Lodge and on to the famous 17-Mile Drive. After leaving 17-mile Drive, the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2019 continued through the region’s valleys, hills, forests and dramatic cliff sides, touching on California Highway 1 in the direction of Big Sur until participants hit their turn-around destination at the Ripplewood Resort. Tour participants enjoyed a gourmet lunch in Carmel-by-the-Sea, plus a champagne celebration at the finish and commemorative gifts.

As mentioned, the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance presented by Rolex was open to all entrants in the 2019 edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It is important to note that the Tour and the Concours are directly linked. If two vehicles tie in class competition at the Concours, the car that successfully completed the Tour gets the nod.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2019 edition of the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance, with photographer Tim Scott Fluid Images offering the following stunning pictures that show a selection of cars entered in the Concours.

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott Fluid Images)

1 2 3 … 10 Next » 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ1 Zagato Coupe 1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ Coupe 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Scaglietti Berlinetta 'Tour de France' 1932 Mercedes-Benz SSKL Avus Race Car 1952 Siata 208S Motto Spider 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Ghia Coupe 1954 Ferrari 375 Plus Pinin Farina Spider 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupe 1 2 3 … 10 Next »

