The Peter Auto 2020 event calendar will feature a total of eight events throughout Europe, from Circuit Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgian Ardennes to the Portuguese Riviera for Circuit Estoril.

Highlights of the schedule of events for Peter Auto in 2020 include the 29th running of the Tour Auto Optic 2ooo rally and the 10th running of the premier historic endurance race, Le Mans Classic.

Peter Auto 2020 Event Calendar

Les Dix Mille Tours (4-5 April): The historic races in Provence will celebrate its 11th staging to kick off the Peter Auto’s historic race season at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Tour Auto Optic 2ooo (20-25 April): The 29th staging of the rally that helped forge the reputation of Peter Auto will again be run over a new route on the most beautiful roads in France. As is the case every year, an automotive theme will be highlighted, and in 2020, Prototype Porsches have pride of place.

Spa Classic (22-24 May): Created in 2011 on the driver’s favourite circuit, the Belgian meeting is now one of the major European events for historic racing cars.

Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or (6-8 June): Staged at the Dijon-Prenois circuit in Dijon, France, this historic race organised by Peter Auto since 2014 has now returned to its former glory. Its much appreciated circuit has been completely revamped.

Le Mans Classic (2-5 July): Created in 2002 by Peter Auto in association with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, Le Mans Classic offers a great retrospective of the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours. In 2020, the 10th Le Mans Classic will be celebrated with several commemorations like the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s first outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours and the 25th of the V12 BMW-powered McLaren F1 GTR’s overall win in the Sarthe.

Monza Historic (18-20 September): Peter Auto already visited the Monza Nazionale Autodromo, the temple of speed and home of the tifosi, in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and it is back on the calendar again. Thus, the tradition that every year an event takes place in Italy, home of numerous legendary circuits and some of the most beautiful and prestigious sports cars, will again be respected.

Estoril Classics (9-11 October): Staged at Circuit d’Estoril on the Lisbon Coast, the 3rd edition of Estoril Classics will end Peter Auto’s season on a high note with five motorcycle and classic car disciplines tackling the races.

[Source: Peter Auto; photo: Mathieu Bonnevie]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...