Petersen Automotive Museum

Bruce Meyer’s All-American Cruise-In

The Petersen Automotive Museum will host Bruce Meyer’s All-American Cruise-In with special programming celebrating Carroll Shelby and “Ford v Ferrari” on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 8 a.m.

The Petersen hosts a themed cruise-in the last Sunday of every month. This month, cruise-in attendees will see a wide selection of classic and modern American performance and custom cars with a massive turnout of original Cobras, Shelby vehicles, continuation cars and more. All American cars are welcome, but special parking will be provided for Shelby vehicles.

After the cruise-in, spectators are invited to attend a Panel discussion moderated by Petersen Founding Chairman Bruce Meyer. The Panel will feature several Shelby American VIPs who will discuss the film’s portrayal of the real-life events leading up to the team’s unprecedented victory at Le Mans. Featured panelists will include designer Peter Brock; Peter Miles, son of racing driver Ken Miles; crew chief Charlie Agapiou; Carroll Shelby’s grandson Aaron Shelby; driver Allen Grant; film producer Lenny Shabes; and A.J. Baime, whose book “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans” inspired the film itself.

“Each month, our breakfast club cruise-ins gather enthusiasts from every corner of Los Angeles for a morning of conversation, laughter and some truly amazing cars,” said Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “Bruce Meyer’s American Car Cruise-in will deliver all that and more with the addition of a special Panel discussion about ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and the early days of Shelby American. We can’t wait to welcome our VIP guests and spectators for this one-of-a-kind event.”

Bruce Meyer’s American Car Cruise-in will begin at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the Petersen Automotive Museum’s parking garage, with load-in beginning at 8 a.m. Awards and auction will take place at 9:50 a.m., and the PANEL discussion will begin at 10 a.m.

Spectator tickets to the cruise-in are free. Museum admission, vehicle submission and admission to the Daytona Viewing Party are an additional cost. For more details, visit Petersen.org.

[Source: Petersen Automotive Museum]

