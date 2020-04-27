There is a glimmer of hope that one of the cornerstones of the Monterey Car Week may continue in 2020, as officials with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca said planning for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is proceeding as scheduled for the original dates of August 13-16.

After the recent announcement that the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was canceled over health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining ‘static’ events followed suit and postponed until 2021. However, management with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca said they are working with officials from the County of Monterey to develop a scaled-down version of the annual vintage car races, although the game plans obviously remain flexible given the challenging COVID-19 landscape.

The official press release from the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca follows:

The Changing Face of Monterey Car Week

In consultation with County of Monterey health officials and leadership, planning for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is proceeding as scheduled. The WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca management remains flexible during this time given the COVID-19 situation, but there are optimistic indicators that in four months a scaled back version of the Rolex Reunion can be held August 13-16.

The well-being of participants, guests, associates and the community remains the highest priority. Plans for spatial distancing, a new concierge program to welcome guests and other safety protocols will be implemented for when the facility reopens. Monterey Car Week is traditionally the largest event held on the Monterey Peninsula and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will exert its best efforts to help the many privately-owned restaurants, hotels, shops, municipalities and others who have been devastated by closures and layoffs.

The Laguna Seca Recreation Area is a 542-acre open space environment that encompasses the iconic race track, 300-plus campgrounds, miles of hiking trails, and vast hillsides for viewing. Its wide-open space allows for social distancing, while restrictions may be in place for more limited access to the paddock depending on the numbers.

With the event scheduled just under four months away, we are all hopeful that by then the coronavirus will have been in steady decline and events that automobile enthusiasts and families have come to enjoy each August will be held. Yes, the event will look differently and there is a forecasted decline in attendance, but it is important to begin returning to business, even if it’s not business as usual.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Acceptance Letters Out

After considerable deliberation and evaluation from a knowledgeable 12-person Selection Committee, the much-anticipated letters of acceptance into the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion have been issued. Owners of some of the world’s most historic race cars are gearing up to compete on August 13-16 at Monterey County’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. This year’s Reunion is comprised of 13 popular run groups spanning a century of motorsports history.

Some of the notable run groups are the ground-pounding Trans Am and Can-Am era cars, and the ever-popular IMSA GTO/GTP, which will feature two All American Racers’ Toyota Eagles. The Chevrolet vs Ford rivalry will return in the 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc run group. Fan-favorite Corvettes, Mustangs, and Cobras will be battling once more for manufacturer supremacy.

A Monterey Car Week milestone takes place this year, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Pebble Beach Road Races. To honor this anniversary and Laguna Seca’s beginnings, over 30 historic cars from the 1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT era have been selected.

[Source: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca; photo: Michael DiPleco]

