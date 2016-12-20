Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

1955 Porsche 550 Spyder (photo: Mike Maez)

Porsches Sold at Auction in 2016

by 1 Comment

2016 was a big year for the collector car world, and particularly the Porsche market. While many lots saw record-breaking sale figures, the greater majority of cars saw prices dip below estimates, indicating a possible cool-down in the Porsche world. The allure of the brand surely has not diminished, yet buyer and seller’s attitudes have clearly changed as the market become saturated and the overall quality of offered cars began to suffer. Many sellers rushed to consign with concerns that we were beginning to witness a peak in the marketplace. Perhaps unrelated, even comedian Jerry Seinfeld would help contribute to a flooded Porsche market with a sampling of some of his stellar collection.

Auction Editor Rick Carey was busy traveling the globe in 2016 to give Sports Car Digest readers the realities of some of the automobiles that circulate throughout the auction world. Visiting dozens of sales, Carey surveyed a glimpse of everything from a ‘lowly’ 924S to some of Porsche’s greatest moments, as legends like the 550 Spyder, RSK, 908, 917/30, Carrera RSR, SC/RS and a 962C crossed the auction block.

Listed in chronological order, the reports on the 129 Porsches Rick Carey scrutinized in 2016: (Ed: Nearly twice the amount from 2014!)

Porsches Sold at Auction in 2016

Mecum Kissimmee 2016 – Auction Report

1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe

Lot # T91.1 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe; S/N WP0AA2998TS320979; Glacier White/Navy Blue leather; Unrestored original, 2 condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $83,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $91,300 – Alloy wheels, Sumitomo tires, turbo wide body, turbo suspension, air conditioning, sunroof, power seats, aero package rear spoiler, power windows, factory cassette stereo. – Very well cared for top to bottom, looking like a car with a tenth of the 47,117 miles on the odometer. Lightly worn seats but otherwise like new interior. Looks like a Turbo and has all-wheel drive, but costs less. – The Carrera 4S was the most expensive 993 before stepping up to the Turbo, and had an MSRP of $85,000 in 1996. This strong result nevertheless could have been bigger without being surprising, but if the seller has had the car for any longer than a couple of years, he should be thrilled at having ridden the 911 wave successfully.

1987 Porsche 911 Turbo 930 Coupe

Lot # F273 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo 930 Coupe; S/N WP0JB0931HS020417; Guards Red/Tan leather; Visually maintained, largely original, 3+ condition; With Reserve; Not sold at Hammer bid of $80,000 – Black Fuchs, sunroof, snorkely brake light, rear wiper, Blaupunkt cassette stereo, tinted glass, air conditioning. – Stated to be 36,002 original miles. Used engine bay with some newer hoses and an aftermarket air filter, intercooler and exhaust. Fairly worn shift knob and seats but otherwise very well kept inside. Touched up chip on the left front fender. Otherwise very good original paint. Shiny wheels. An imperfect but pretty good late 930. Better to drive than collect. – There were 11 911 Turbos of various vintages in Kissimmee this year, including six 930s. This modified example simply failed to stand out and unfortunately got no love when it crossed the block. It’s worth more than the reported high bid in the present market but as the number of Turbos in Kissimmee indicates they’re coming out of the woodwork and rapidly satiating demand with an abundance of supply. The seller would have been wise to take the money in anticipation of the 930 market’s direction..

1971 Porsche 911T Coupe

Lot # S55.1 1971 Porsche 911T Coupe; S/N 521167371; Yellow/Black leatherette; Cosmetic restoration, 2 condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $85,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $93,500 – 3-liter valves, high compression pistons, dual Webers, aftermarket exhaust, 5-speed, sunroof, fog lights, Fuchs wheels, Pirelli tires, Blaupunkt AM/FM radio, gold brightwork. – Represented as matching numbers. Engine rebuilt to S-specs in 2012. Cosmetic restoration in 2014. Left exhaust pipe is cocked a bit inward. Very good paint and interior. Used but good and tidy engine bay. Clean underbody. Not top to bottom restored but given everything it needed and tastefully modified. – The 911T may have been the base model in 1971, but this one has been given significant, tasteful mods that probably allow it go like stink. The Kissimmee bidders took to the idea of a hot-rodded 911, and the sound of its 911R-style exhaust, to bid it to a result that would be generous for a stock example.

1964 Porsche 356 SC Coupe, Body by Karmann

Lot # S96 1964 Porsche 356 SC Coupe, Body by Karmann; S/N 217501; Signal Red/Tan; Estimate $75,000 – $100,000; Older restoration, 3+ condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $70,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $77,000 – Chromed steel wheels with hub caps, Bridgestone tires, Nardi woodrim wheel, Blaupunkt radio, dash clock. – Older paint with a small chip on the nose and a big one at the front of the filler cap. Paint on engine cover and driver’s door doesn’t match the rest of the body. Visibly worn seats. Lightly scratched rear glass. Clean and restored but used underneath. A basic, slightly tired older restoration. – Hammered not sold at $65,000 at Mecum Monterey in 2013, which was a generous offer that should have seen the car sold. Porsche prices have of course surged since then, so this result in Kissimmee was actually a good buy even taking the car’s flaws into account. The new owner has plenty of money left for a fresh paint job that will do it a world of good.

1992 Porsche 911 RUF CTR Coupe

Lot # S122 1992 Porsche 911 RUF CTR Coupe; S/N WP0AA2966NS480142; Yellow/Gray leather; Estimate $325,000 – $400,000; Unrestored original, 2 condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $265,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $291,500 – 3.6/469hp Turbo, Ruf-designed 6-speed, integrated roll cage, polyurethane bumpers, Ruf calipers, Ruf wheels, sunroof, tinted glass, power windows, Sony stereo, dash clock, whale tail, rear wiper. – Genuine Ruf Yellowbird. Small ding in right exhaust tip. Uneven gaps on engine cover. Very good paint. Lightly worn upholstery. Very good, genuine and original example from one of the best known Porsche tuners. – Mecum doesn’t seem like the kind of place to go shopping for Ruf-Porsches, but they had this car in 2016 and a 1997 car in similar condition last year. The 1997 failed to sell at $250,000, while this one successfully sold at $15 grand more. One of the quickest cars you could buy in 1992, this Ruf sold for about what a good 1992 964 Turbo S is worth but offers well over 100 hp more plus a number of other enhancements. When you take the exclusivity and added performance of this car into account, it actually seems like pretty good value. You could, of course, get this performance in a new Corvette for less than half the money but that’s irrelevant. Right?

1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Super Cabriolet, Body by Reutter

Lot # S132 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Super Cabriolet, Body by Reutter; S/N 150523; Green/Tan leather; Tan cloth top; Estimate $175,000 – $225,000; Visually maintained, largely original, 3 condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $120,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $132,000 – 1582/70hp, hub caps, Michelin tires, Blaupunkt radio, VDO dash clock, Porsche CofA. – Dull bumpers and brightwork. Several small cracks and chips on the tail. Good older repaint otherwise. Original switchgear and steering wheel, which is old and pitted. Good older interior. Correct carpets. Very good top. A little dirty underneath. Well kept, honest and mostly original with erratic cosmetic attention to keep it in usable condition. – Whew! This is serious money for a consistently mediocre Porsche Cab. The price values originality far more than condition.

1996 Porsche 911 993 Turbo Coupe

Lot # S150 1996 Porsche 911 993 Turbo Coupe; S/N WP0AC2991TS376031; Red/Red leather; Estimate $300,000 – $375,000; Unrestored original, 2- condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $305,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $335,500 – Sunroof, rear wiper, cross-drilled rotors, air conditioning, power brakes, power seats, tinted glass, partial wood steering wheel rim and shift knob, factory cassette stereo. – Small paint bubble in the nose. Otherwise well kept original paint and lightly worn interior. Clean underneath. Not quite like new but more than good enough in condition that matches the 5,866 miles on the odometer that are represented to be all it has covered from new. – Even in today’s Porsche craziness, this is a big result that far surpasses this 20-year-old car’s original MSRP and approaches Turbo S money. The buyer here bid out of love for this car, and with its red paint, red interior, and red wheels, we can probably guess what his favorite color is.

2005 Porsche Carrera GT Targa

Lot # S153 2005 Porsche Carrera GT Targa; S/N WP0CA29815L001159; Black/Black leather; Estimate $900,000 – $1,100,000; Unrestored original, 2 condition; With Reserve; Not sold at Hammer bid of $825,000 – Michelin Pilot Sport tires, yellow calipers, carbon fiber removable roof, ceramic brakes, ceramic clutch, magnesium wheels, Xenon headlights, wood shift knob, air conditioning, power windows. – Other than seats that look like they’ve been sat in a few times, it’s a like new car with 909 miles on it. – Having demonstrated at several auctions recently the ability to change hands for seven figures Carrera GTs are coming to market just about everywhere to try to catch the market, thus demonstrating that demand does, in fact, stimulate supply and reduce prices. If there was money anywhere close to the reported high bid the seller should have grabbed it without hesitation rather than chasing a declining market downward.

  1. I have an SC Cab. on the market. There is little or no interest from the Porsche world on the car. It is a #1 restoration done in my shop. Makes me wonder about the vintage Porsche market as a whole. …………..Jim.

