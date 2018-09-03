The Quail Motorsports Gathering 2018 was held Friday, August 24th at the Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California. The 16th annual ‘Quail’ celebrated sports and racing automobiles and motorcycles, with participants and guests enjoying wonderful weather, food, drink and camaraderie among like-minded enthusiasts in a garden party setting. The Quail drew more than 250 entrants from around the world in 12 classes.

The featured themes for the 2018 Quail Motorsports Gathering were highlighted by four special classes. The first of which, “50th Anniversary of the Lamborghini Espada and Islero,” paid tribute to two of Lamborghini’s most timeless V12-powered touring cars. Also representing Italian automotive tradition, “The Great Lancias” class represented the manufacturer’s rally heritage through a selection of models.

Celebrating German automotive history and legacy, the “70 Years of the Iconic Porsche 356” class included notable examples of the marque’s first production sports cars, led by the class-winning 1951 Porsche 356 Pre A Split Window of Mike Malamut. Additionally, “The Alois Ruf Reunion” showcased a selection of bespoke sports cars, including the brand-new RUF CTR, from the legendary Pfaffenhausen manufacturer and tuner. Bruce Meyer’s fantastic 1988 RUF CTR Yellow Bird #001 took home the top prize in this class.

Notable cars on display included the 1936 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic Coupe, which was honored with the third annual Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. The Bugatti, co-owned by the Mullin Automotive Museum and Rob and Melani Walton, was chosen from a pool of eight Best of Show vehicles from the top 2017 Concours, deeming it the “most exceptional car in the world.”

Throughout the Quail Motorsports Gathering 2018, guests were treated to a roster of events including the Fireside Chat Series headlined by Scott Pruett and Tom Kristensen. Manufacturers also hosted press conferences from the event field to make industry announcements and debut new products.

Judging at the Quail Motorsports Gathering is different from traditional Concours because each car is judged by the other collectors competing in the same class. Only one car per class is honored with Best in Class, while they all compete for the Best of Show Award. This award, given at the Rolex Circle of Champions Awards Ceremony, called on all entrants to vote on the vehicle that achieved what they believe to be the best representation of historic excellence. All cars must be fully operational to compete and class winners are placed in the Rolex Circle of Champions for viewing once announced.

The Rolex Circle of Champions Best of Show at the 2018 Quail Motorsports Gathering was awarded to the 1953 Lancia Aurelia PF200C owned by Anne Brockinton Lee of Nevada. Other winners included Sir Michael Kadoorie’s 1958 Ferrari 250 TR (Octane Choice) and the 1970 Datsun 240Z of Eric Breslow (FIVA).

“The success of our 16th-anniversary celebration was truly overwhelming,” said Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events. “Because of the support of our sponsors, the gourmet selection of food, the unbeatable program of events and, most importantly, the amazing collector car community, we are continuously proud of how far we’ve come as a staple of Monterey Car Week. We are thrilled to see what 2019 will have to offer.”

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2018 Quail Motorsports Gathering, with photographer Richard Michael Owen producing the following images from this year’s event.

Quail Motorsports Gathering 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Richard Michael Owen)

Quail Motorsports Gathering 2018 – Award Winners

Rolex Circle of Champions – Best of Show

1953 Lancia Aurelia PF200C

Owner: Anne Brockinton Lee – Nevada

Spirit of The Quail

1979 Volkswagen Tamiya Sand Scorcher

Owner: Dean Lanzante – United Kingdom

Octane Choice

1958 Ferrari 250 Testarossa

Owner: The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie

Hong Kong SAR

FIVA

1970 Datsun 240Z

Owner: Eric Breslow – Nevada

70 Years of the Iconic Porsche 356

1951 Porsche 356 Pre A Split Window

Owner: Mike Malamut – California

The Great Lancias

1981 Lancia Beta Monte Carlo Turbo

Owner: John and Suzanne Campion – Florida

The Alois Ruf Reunion

1988 RUF CTR Yellow Bird #001

Owner: Bruce Meyer – California

50th Anniversary of the Lamborghini Espada and Islero

1969 Lamborghini Islero

Owner: Dr. Perry Mansfield – California

Custom Coachwork

2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato

Owner: Russell Steiner – Montana

Sports and Racing Motorcycles

1947 Indian Chief

Owner: Arjun Oberoi – Delhi

The Great Ferraris

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spyder

Owner: Rare Wheels Collection – Florida

Supercars

2018 Ford GT

Owner: Fred Donner – New York

Post-War Racing

1972 Alpine A110

Owner: Joseph Gabany – California

Post-War Sports 1961-1975

1966 Lamborghini 400 GT

Owner: Robert Ross – California

Post-War Sports 1945-1960

1946 MG TC

Owner: Michael Coit – Texas

Pre-War Sports and Racing Cars

1929 Riley Brooklands Special

Owner: Michael Potiker – California

[Source: Quail Motorsports Gathering; photos: Richard Michael Owen]

