The Rally Round Africa 2018 rally was staged October 1-27 over the iconic landscapes, cultures and wildlife of Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Swaziland and South Africa. Running from Dar es Salaam to Cape Town, the 6,700 kilometer route over the world’s second largest continent featured everything from lush forests to awesome deserts, fertile vineyards, vibrant cities, legendary coastlines and fabulous game reserves.

A total of 26 teams took part in the four-week adventure organised by Rally Round, with crews coming from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Sweden, UK and USA. The Rally Round Africa 2018 rally was open to any vintage or pre-1975-type classic car.

Event Director Liz Wenman said: “Our first adventure across Africa was a huge success both on the road and off. As well as special tests and regularities, our competitors enjoyed six safari drives along the way and visited stunning Reserves and National Parks, where they got up close with Africa’s famous ‘big game.’ It was a great mixture of competition whilst making sure the crews also got to enjoy the fantastic surroundings.”

The inaugural Rally Round Africa rally saw the crews at the wheel of a 1929 Chrysler 75 and a 1972 BMW 2002 Touring reign supreme at the Cape Town finish line. Canadians David and Barbara Berks took the overall win in the Vintage category, while Australia’s Steve and Ruth Lambert claimed the honours in the Classic category.

The Vintage Class award at the Rally Round Africa 2018 rally was given to Laurie and Pam Lyford in the 1938 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe, who were also presented with the Spirit of the Rally accolade. Neil and Alex Lawson-May came second in the 1935 Buick Sedan with third place going to Chris and Kathy Grace in the 1938 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe.

In the Classic Class for Pre-1966 cars, Claudine Bloom and Andrew Twort secured first place in the 1965 Volvo 122 Amazon, with Chris and Judy Beighton’s 1965 Ford Mustang in second. The 1955 Morgan Plus 4 of Jeremy Holden and Victoria Oliver secured third place as well as the Against All Odds award after suffering multiple mechanical breakdowns but never giving up day after day.

In the Post-1966 cars Class, first place was awarded to Johan Gitsels and Walter Op T’Roodt in the 1973 Porsche 911. Second place went to Lorenzo Castellini and Paolo Melloni in the 1973 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super, while third was Alastair Caldwell and Rachel Christodoulou in the 1967 Mercedes-Benz 250SL.

The final awards at the Rally Round Africa 2018 rally were presented to the winning team which went by the name ‘Team Austang’, comprising of Alec and Barbara Hammond and Chris and Judy Beighton, both in 1965 Ford Mustangs, and Steve and Ruth Lambert in the winning BMW. There was also an award for Gary Anderson and Harry Dobrzensky who won the ‘Hire Car’ category in the Ford Ranger.

Thanks to the popularity of this year’s event Rally Round has already announced a second Africa adventure is planned for 2021 with entries already being reserved. The next event is in April 2019, when Rally Round will take a group of experienced rally crews on the Trans-Himalaya Adventure in April 2019, an unforgettable high altitude expedition through China, Tibet and Nepal. Visit RallyRound.co.uk for more details.

Rally Round Africa 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Rally Round / Martin Crosta)

1 2 3 … 9 Next » David Berks (CAN) Barbara Berks (CAN) - 1929 Chrysler 75 Gary Anderson (CAN) Count Harry Dobrzensky (CAN) - 1930 Ford Model A Cabriolet Steve Lambert (AUS) Ruth Lambert (AUS)- 1973 BMW 2002 Touring Jeremy Holden (GBR) Victoria Oliver (GBR) - 1955 Morgan Plus 4 Philip Lindsten (SWE) Eva Schinkler (SWE) - 1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce Claudine Bloom (GBR) Andrew Twort (GBR) - 1965 Volvo 122 Amazon Mark Griffiths (GBR) Julian Griffiths (GBR) - 1938 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe Laurie Lyford (USA) Pamela Lyford (USA) - 1938 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe 1 2 3 … 9 Next »

Rally Round Africa 2018 – Award Winners

Overall Vintage Category Winners

David and Barbara Berks – 1929 Chrysler 75

Vintage Class Awards

3rd: Chris and Kathy Grace – 1938 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe

2nd: Neil and Alex Lawson-May – 1935 Buick Sedan

1st: Laurie and Pam Lyford – 1938 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe

Overall Classic Category Winners

Steve and Ruth Lambert – 1972 BMW 2002 Touring

Pre-1966 Classic Class Awards

3rd: Jeremy Holden and Victoria Oliver – 1955 Morgan Plus 4

2nd: Chris and Judy Beighton – 1965 Ford Mustang

1st: Claudine Bloom and Andrew Twort – 1965 Volvo 122 Amazon

Post-1966 Classic Class Awards

3rd: Alastair Caldwell and Rachel Christodoulou – Mercedes-Benz 250 SL

2nd: Lorenzo Castellini and Paolo Melloni – 1973 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super

1st: Johan Gitsels and Walter Op T’Roodt – 1973 Porsche 911

Hire Car Category Winners

Gary Anderson and Harry Dobrzensky – Ford Ranger

Against All Odds Award Winners

Jeremy Holden and Victoria Oliver – 1955 Morgan Plus 4

Spirit of the Rally Award Winners

Laurie and Pam Lyford – 1938 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe

Team Award Winners

Team Austang

Alec and Barbara Hammond – 1965 Ford Mustang

Chris and Judy Beighton – 1965 Ford Mustang

Steve and Ruth Lambert – 1972 BMW 2002 Touring

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Rally Round; photos: Rally Round / Martin Crosta]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

