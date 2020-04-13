Remembering Stirling Moss (1929 – 2020)

British motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss passed away following a long illness on Easter Sunday at his Mayfair, London home at the age of 90, with his wife Susie, the Lady Moss, by his side.
Stirling Craufurd Moss was born into a motorsport family. His father Alfred, a wealthy dentist, was a talented amateur racer who could even lay claim to finishing 16th in the 1924 Indianapolis 500, while his mother Eileen used to compete in hillclimbs around the same time. Stirling and his sister Pat were accomplished horse riders, but the boy fell in love with cars and, at the age of 17, secretly ordered himself an MG, signing for it instead of his father, who was far from happy about it. However, realising how keen his son was to race, he decided to go along with it, allowing him to race his BMW sports car. Pat followed suit, but unlike her brother, she opted for rallying and was successful in this field.
In 1948, Stirling Moss bought a Cooper Jap 500 racing car. With it, he took part in 15 Formula 3 races, winning 12 of them. This was the start of an international career. In 1949, the young racing driver became a part of the British H.W.M. works team in Formula 2 and won the English Formula 2 championship title in 1949 and 1950. In 1950, Moss also won the Tourist Trophy in a Jaguar XK 120, beating the works racing car of the manufacturer. A year later, he headed the Jaguar team.
Moss came to prominence at the start of the 1950s and made his Formula 1 debut in the 1951 Swiss Grand Prix at the wheel of an Alta-powered HWM. His Formula 2 results came to the attention of Enzo Ferrari who put him in one of his cars for the 1951 Bari Formula 1 Grand Prix. When Moss arrived in Puglia after an eventful journey, he discovered his car had been entrusted to Piero Taruffi instead. The 21-year-old Englishman was furious and returned home vowing to never drive for the Scuderia.
Moss not only had clear goals regarding his sporting successes, but he was also very decisive when it came to the professionalisation of his career. As a result, he was one of the first professional drivers of this era to hire a manager who dealt with engagements and fees. How important this decision was became clear in 1953, when manager Ken Gregory approached Mercedes-Benz racing manager Alfred Neubauer: would the brand from Stuttgart like to hire Moss for the re-entry of Mercedes-Benz into the Grand Prix sport?
In the 1954 season, however, Moss still raced in Formula 1 in his own Maserati 250 F as the private team “Equipe Moss” (later “Stirling Moss Limited”). His gripping duel with Silver Arrow chief driver Juan Manuel Fangio at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza was one of the moments that left a great impression: Moss was in pole position until just twelve rounds from the finish, when he was hopelessly thrown back into the pack by a technical defect. Winner Fangio paid great respect to the Brit and called him the actual winner of the race.
By 1954, Neubauer had been convinced of the great talent of the British racing driver. He invited him for a test drive and hired him for the 1955 season as a works driver of the Mercedes-Benz racing department. Moss was to complete 17 races with the successful W 196 R Formula 1 racing car as well as the new 300 SLR racing sports car (W 196 S).
Moss made his Formula 1 debut for the Silver Arrows on 16 January 1955 at the Argentinian Grand Prix, where he was able to clinch 4th place in the heat of Buenos Aires together with Hans Herrmann and Karl Kling. A highlight of the season was his victory at the British Grand Prix in Aintree on 16 July 1955 ahead of his team colleague Juan Manuel Fangio. It was the first victory ever for a British racing driver at this Grand Prix. At two further Formula 1 races (the Belgian Grand Prix on 5 June 1955 and the Dutch Grand Prix on 19 June 1955), each time Moss came in second behind Fangio. He ended the season as runner-up in the driver standings.
Stirling Moss was his most successful in 1955 in sports car racing with the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR racing sports car developed solely for this season. On 1 May 1955, Moss wrote motorsport history: in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR racing sports car, the then 25-year-old British driver won the Mille Miglia in the best time ever achieved there. He completed the race that began on 30 April from Brescia to Rome and back on a challenging 1,000-mile route together with co-driver Denis Jenkinson at an average speed of 157.65 km/h.
With the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, Moss also won the Tourist Trophy in Dundrod (Northern Ireland) and the Targa Florio in Sicily. This allowed him to secure for the brand from Stuttgart – alongside the win of the Formula 1 world championship by Juan Manuel Fangio – victory in the 1955 sports car world championship. At the height of its success, Mercedes-Benz withdrew from racing at the end of the season.
Stirling Moss would continue his career on other racing teams. He raced in racing cars by Maserati, Vanwall, Cooper, Porsche, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lotus and B.R.M, amongst others, and again and again proved himself to be a world class driver. Moss attained many victories and excellent finishes in Formula 1 (runner-up in 1956 to 1958, third place in the drivers’ world championship in 1959 to 1961) and in sports car races.
The final part of Moss’ career saw him race a Lotus for friend and privateer entrant Rob Walker, who was also heavily involved in sports cars. In fact, with this team, Moss drove several races in Ferraris after sporadic but winning appearances in 1957, winning the Nassau Trophy Race in the Bahamas in a Scuderia Temple Buell 290 MM, and in 1958, with victory in the Cuba Grand Prix, at the wheel of a Luigi Chinetti-entered 335 Sport. In 1960, Moss piloted a 250 GT SWB to victory in the Goodwood Tourist Trophy, the Redex Trophy at Brands Hatch and the Nassau Trophy Race.
More wins followed in 1961 in the British Empire Trophy, the Peco Trophy and again in Nassau and the Tourist Trophy. Wins in a Ferrari and Walker’s relationship with Enzo Ferrari led to an agreement that should have finally seen Moss drive a Ferrari Formula 1 car under the Walker team banner in 1962.
That year, Moss’ sports car season got off to a great start with a win in the Bank Holiday Trophy at Brands Hatch and a class win in the Daytona Three Hours, as usual at the wheel of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB. Sadly, the world would never see Moss race a Formula 1 Ferrari as he was seriously injured in a terrible crash, at the wheel of a Lotus F1 for UDT-Laystall, at the “100 Miles of Goodwood” on 30 April 1962. It left Moss in a coma and after testing a race car in the spring of 1963, he ended his active career at the age of 33.
At the time, the Brit could look back on his racing achievements, including 222 victories in 495 races in which he took part in no less than 84 different car models. This versatility underscores the prestige as one of the greatest motor racing drivers the sport has ever known, having raced successfully in all forms of motor sport and racing not only to win, but racing because he loved the racing itself. Among his more famous victories were winning the British Grand Prix twice, the Monaco Grand Prix three times, the Mille Miglia, the Targa Florio, the Alpine Rally, the Sebring 12 Hours and the Tourist Trophy.
In his home country of Great Britain, Moss was known as “Mr Motor Racing” and “the epitome of speed” during his active career. In ‘retirement’, Stirling Moss continued to stay closely connected to motorsport as an author and a racing expert, in addition to participating in historic car racing events until 2011. For his services, Queen Elizabeth II honoured him with “The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” (OBE) in 1959. In 2000, Moss was raised to Knight Bachelor, making his title since then Sir Stirling.
With Moss’ death, the world of motor racing has lost one of its true legends. Rest in peace Stirling and thanks for all those on-track duels.
[Source: Daimler AG, Ferrari SpA; photos: as credited]
Anonymous says
Thanks for a great gallery. Sir Stirling will be missed.
billbarosWilliam Baros Sr. says
I had the rare chance to have a few conversations with him since my girl friends brother was now married to Katie Moss{Seiler},I was 17 years old,and absolutely committed to being a race car driver. He had a very focused intensity,and encouraged me to go forward with that dream. He was a magnificent individual,and i was afflicted with a serious case of hero worship. The girl,and I broke up,and I never got to speak with him again. With his encouragement,I went on to race S.C.C.A.,and drove an I-100 formula car during the first year of I.M.S.A.with John Bishop.I did many types of racing until 1973. Great memories. “Vaya Con Dios” Stirling Moss.Now you will be on Gods racetrack.
Michael H. Matti says
Thanks for a comprehensive review including great photos of Sir Stirling’s motorracing career (although in his case, to be really comprehensive would mean to dedicate one whole newsletter just to his achievements …)!
I followed his active and later classic racing for about 55 years, becoming a fan of his seemingly easy way of driving lots of different cars in all sorts of events – and winning almost half of the events he took part in. If you read D. Jenkinson’s account of their Mille Miglia Race in 1955 you’ll realize just what an extraordinary driver – and man – Stirling really was.
A great racing hero has left us. He will remain a true sportsman, a racer to whom fairness was more important than winning.
I‘ll always remember him – the fastest gentleman-racing driver. Drive on, wherever you are.
Peter Nash says
I shed a tear – wonderful article – thank you.
Michael DeFontes says
He was a wonderful guy. One of about ten that I always would say hi to at the track (or car show) that I couldn’t resist shaking hands with. He was really a nice guy. He lived at great life……and while we are sorry he’s gone he will live on in our hearts and minds forever.
Alan Brooks says
A great driver, sportsman and gentleman, truly a legend. “Who do you think you are…Stirling Moss?” would be the first question traffic policemen in the UK asked speeding motorists.during the 1950s & 60s.
R.I.P. Sir Stirling you we be fondly remembered
Anonymous says
Sir Sterling Moss,
U have left an indelible mark upon my vision, feelings, and life. All the years I was involved in the auto industry, racing as a competitor, sponsor, advocate, etc you stood out.
there wasn’t a nostalgic discussion that did not include thoughts about you, for the near future you will be freshened in all our minds, such a legacy you have left.
Among the boys you were the man with such integrity and class. Cheers to that eternal ride. I truly hope it is as great as all of those in your past !
FOUNDER@HVR.org
cobra CSX2524
see u on the other side
i can only hope to be eating your dust.
miles green says
Just to say that your suggestion Sir Stirling went behind his parents back to buy the Cooper 500 sounds untrue. Sky F1 have been running interviews in which Stirling says he paid for some of it, with winnings from horse riding and his father paid for the rest. As indeed he paid for Stirling’s Maser 250F, which helped him gain a seat at Mercedes for 1955. Great archive pics and history. If you can worth watching the Sky F1 interview. Held at The Rac Club, Pall Mall, of course!!
Bill Maloney says
This was a great overview of a great driver. Thanks very much.
Chris Phillips says
Thank you for your tribute to a great sportsman. I would note, however, that the accident that ended Sir Stirling’s career occurred when he was driving a Lotus F1 car not a Lotus 19 which is a sports racing car. The car that he used when he returned to Goodwood to test his abilities following his recovery was a Lotus 19.
Anonymous says
The “Big four drivers” – Moss, Rosemeyer, Fangio, Caraciolla.
Pierre Robson says
Clark surely?
John J Spetter says
Can’t believe my hero is gone.
Leonard P. Pacelli, BA., Dipl.Ed., Lic.Paed. says
He certainly had a world following and earned that following including me. Since my teen years reading his life story as it unfolded has been inspiring. The passing of an era. Thanks for the article and photos.
Dickey Weinkle says
I saw photos of him from the 1957 Sebring Race when I was 10. The Birdcage was my first “favorite car”.
As a result, I started attending Sebring in 1963. My brothers and I have gone every year since 2003. We hope to be there in November.
David Ferguson says
The last photo is a fitting ending to this wonderful issue.
Michael Douglas Stenberg says
Thank you for this article, a beautiful remembrance.
From my first ride in an XK-140, up the tightest S-curves on Mt. Bonnel Rd, Austin, in 1959, opened my eyes to the world of sports cars, and lateral g-forces, Sir Stirling has been on the top of my list of racing heroes! What a gift he has been to all of us petrol-heads! Oh, I hope the Lord has grace enough to provide him with a challenging course, and a quick steed to let him continue to give racing pleasure to all those in heaven who remember their love of driving here on earth.
RIP, Sir Stirling. You will be missed, but never forgotten! God’s blessings on you and your family.
Michael Stenberg
Commonwealth of Virginia
John Steininger says
I saw Sterling Moss at the US Grand Prix at Watkins Glen in 1963. He was the parade marshal riding in a car and waving to the crowd. He did not race that year due to his injuries the year before.
Douglas Van Patten says
I saw Stirling Moss race at Sebring in 1958. He was driving an Aston Martin and was leading the race until engine trouble forced him to retire. I also saw him break the track record at Waterford Hills,Michigan in the early 1960s, driving a Lotus Elite. He was truly the uncrowned Champion.
Robert Spence says
Thank you for a great piece about a great man. We will never see his like again.
Isidoro Hodara says
Hail to the champion without the crown!!!
Han Klems says
One of the greatest Racers ever! With Godspeed , Sir Stirling M. !
My deepest condolences for his wife Susie & family
Tom Laird says
My tribute to a motor racing legend, I’ve put today aside to read again “A TURN AT THE WHEEL” by Stirling Moss.
Ken Collins says
Truly enjoy my time with him, I believe 1962 in Nassau, while he was recovering from his serious accident. Also enjoyed meeting his sister, a real Lady. Good times and memories God Speed. Ken Collins
JOHN ELLIS says
STIRLING MOSS never to be forgotten
William (Bill) Clemens says
Thank you Sports Car Digest for a well deserved tribute to the late Sir Stirling Moss.
In the Australian Grand Prix of 1956, the Olympic meeting, I was fortunate in driving an Austin Healey 100/4 with Stirling piloting a Maserati 300 S sports racing car.
The sounds and sights of that meeting are never forgotten memories.
The gearbox in the Healey failed, not before Stirling lapped my position, but I was in that great event until retiring.
Two wonderful weekends of great motoring significance in beautiful weather turned on by Melbourne for the occasion.
Till we meet in the next big race
Rest in Peace Sir Stirling.
ox.net says
I saw him race at Laguna Seca at the Rolex Reunion. I was a turn marshal at T8 (the corkscrew). Can’t remember what year my guess is 2010. At the bottom of the hill (T9) he spun and was t-boned by another car. This was on Thursday and never saw him on the track again that weekend.
Alex Reid says
A wonderfull tribute to the Greatest Driver
Anonymous says
I remember sitting on my fathers shoulders as a five year old watching the 1955 Grand Prix at Aintree and also when you were stopped by the police for speeding,they would say “ who do you think you are Stirling Moss”RIP old boy.Tim Valentine.
Dean Thompson says
Stirling was a racer always on the limit and a gentleman driver who would never intentionally force another off track. His attitude was always “up” – he could have made a living as a
motivational speaker. The photos and article above were wonderful although methinks mention ought to be made of his ’61 wins; first, at Monaco in the year-old Lotus over the new
Ferrari’s with 30 more horsepower, and the Nürburgring win in a newer Lotus again out-pacing the field. In my office is a framed postcard SCCA banquet invitation for August 13, l963 in honor of Stirling Moss; the front of the card sports his autograph. He was The Man.
bryan gore says
Thanks for a really informative tribute. My hero all my driving life. Why not include in your next magazineas a supplement? I live in Spain so might have to order by post
Ian Makinson says
Sir Stirling defined an era of motor racing which stamped itself indelibly onto my mind’s affections. I have vivid memories of being in the stand at Tatt’s Corner at Aintree in 1955 when the two Mercs burst thrillingly towards the finish-line for Moss’s legendary win. I loved his Farina-like ease of driving style, & admired his courageous endeavours to support British marques. May Susie & his family know “the God of all comfort” in the days ahead.