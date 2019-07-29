The inaugural Rennsport Collective event was staged July 20, 2019 on the grounds of Donington Hall in Leicestershire, England. Organised by The Rennsport Collective, the successful event featured more than eighty significant Porsches in all their glory.

Members of The Rennsport Collective transported their cars from all over the UK and Europe to display at the debut event. Highlights included the famous Playstation-liveried 911 GT1 Evo, the Skoal Bandit 956, James Hunt’s RHD Carrera RS 3.0 and a Porsche 917. Further standout vehicles included a Tour de France 911 S/T and the very first Porsche 911 race car that finished fifth overall and first in class at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally.

Porsche motorsport road cars were equally represented, with everything from a 918 Spyder to a Carrera GT, 991 GT2 RS to a 993 Carrera RS on display. To the delight of the crowd, the cars were fired up twice demonstrated in a cavalcade around the Donington Hall’s perimeter roads.

The Rennsport Collective prides itself on being a non-traditional members club for enthusiasts of Porsche motorsport vehicles old and new. Founder Paul Geudon explained, “The Rennsport Collective is more of a movement than a club. It’s forged around a shared love for Porsche racing cars. Bringing the Collective’s cars to one fantastic location, and sharing them with such passionate and like-minded fans was a real privilege.”

The Rennsport Collective 2019 was prologued by a private trackday at the Donington Park circuit, where members had the chance to exercise their cars on the challenging curves of the track that hosted its first ever Grand Prix in 1935. This location, where legends such as Bernd Rosemeyer, Tazio Nuvolari and Ayrton Senna exercised their greatness, played host to an unrestricted trackday enjoyed by cars such as a 991.2 GT3 Cup through the Porsche 917.

Former editor of evo and Motor Sport magazine Nick Trott, who has been assisting Geudon with The Rennsport Collective, commented: “I’m really proud of what the Collective has achieved today. Too many significant racing and road cars are tucked away in private collections but that’s not the spirit of this group. They like nothing more than getting their cars out and engaging with fans of the marque — I look forward to building on the success of this event with another in 2020.”

The final word should go to a visitor who sent the following note to the group via social media after the event: “Thank you for putting together such an awesome display and demonstration of motorsport-inspired Porsches. I’ve never been to a car event before where I had to take a picture of every single car!”

Rennsport Collective 2019 – Photo Gallery (credit: Luke Gilbertson, Will Aron, Andy Tipping, Paul Geudon)

1 2 3 … 6 Next » Porsche 917-008 Porsche 910 1967 Porsche 911R, chassis 002R Porsche 911 Safari Porsche 996 RS LMGT, one of the few FIA N/GT - ACO LMGT 996 RS built; raced Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours in 2001 Skoal Bandit Porsche 956 to the Olaf Manthey Racing Porsche 964 Cup that won the Championship and the one-of-one Porsche 993 Carrera RS Clubsport in PTS Signal Green Porsche 996 GT3 RS Cup was the Carrera Cup press launch car Porsche 911, chassis 300055, finished fifth overall and first in class at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally. Built towards the end of 1964, this is the very first 911 prepared by the factory for competition. 1 2 3 … 6 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Rennsport Collective; photos: Luke Gilbertson, Will Aron, Andy Tipping, Paul Geudon]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...