Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes Delayed

The inaugural Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes has been delayed until June 2018. Organizers made the decision to postpone the event after the recent collapse of a section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta created traffic delays to and from the event site on the campus of the Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia.

The inaugural Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes will now be staged June 1-3, 2018.

The Champions and Heroes concept came from Doug Freedman, founder of the Carmel Concours on the Avenue held annually during Monterey Car Week. With the Champions and Heroes events, Freedman envisions an three-day showcase that includes a competitive time trial, a traditional Concours and a rally.

For additional information, visit rmachampionsandheroes.com.

[Source: Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes]

