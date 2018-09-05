RM Auctions Auburn Fall 2018 – Auction Results

The RM Auctions Auburn Fall 2018 sale was held August 30 to September 2 at the Auburn Auction Park in Auburn, Indiana, resulting in $21,774,720 in total sales and an 81 percent sell-through rate on all lots sold. Held over Labor Day weekend during the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Festival, RM’s Auburn Fall sale featured more than 700 vehicles on offer.

The top sale of the RM Auctions Auburn Fall 2018 sale was the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a first-year example which sold for a final $852,500 just after it crossed the block. The result was closely followed by motor cars from the Richard L. Burdick Collection, most notably by the 1929 Duesenberg Model J Sedan with period coachwork by Derham/Bohman and Schwartz, which incited a bidding competition between bidders in the room and on the phone before selling for a final $737,000 to an on-site bidder. The 1929 Auburn 120 Eight Speedster from the collection also saw interest, achieving a final $330,000 against a pre-sale estimate of $150k – $200k. Rounding out the ACD trio offered from the collection, the 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet exceeded high estimate at $165,000. Additional cars from the Burdick Collection will be offered at RM Sotheby’s Group events across 2018 and 2019.

“It was a fantastic weekend for enthusiasts of all ages in Auburn, and we were thrilled to build on a tradition that brought tens of thousands to the Classic Car Capital of America,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s Group. “The auction arena was packed on numerous occasions throughout the weekend, and we saw an increase in sales with fewer vehicles, and a clear increase in the quality of our consignments over last year. We also received great feedback from both buyers and sellers on the change to single-ring auction style, which proved successful in drawing more bidders to each car offered. Our top five Auburn Fall sales demonstrate the success of numerous categories of collector cars in Auburn, from American Classics through European sports cars and modern performance. We look forward to continuing the tradition next year.”

Other notable results included vehicles offered from private collections, such as a 2006 Ford GT displaying only 4.4 miles that sold for a final $357,500. The Shrine of the Holy Grille Collection, which featured one of the most comprehensive groups of Edsel motor cars in the world, also drew interest on Friday, with record prices for the marque achieved. Meanwhile, the 1976 Ford Escort 1100 GL Sedan formerly owned by Saint Pope John Paul II saw interest from collectors both in the room and on the phone, eventually bringing a final $121,000 with proceeds to benefit the O’Quinn Foundation.

In addition to American iron, the RM Auctions Auburn Fall 2018 sale also included European classics and exotics. Just a few lots after the 1970 Plymouth Superbird achieved an above-estimate $173,250 on Saturday, a 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster brought in $222,750, nearly hitting its high estimate. Earlier in the sale, spirited bidding in the room brought a restored 1965 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 4.2-Litre Roadster to a final price of $148,500.

RM Auctions Auburn Fall 2018 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Chassis 198.042.7500184) – $852,500

2. 1929 Duesenberg Model J Sedan (ID 2143) – $737,000

3. 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider Conversion (Chassis 13729) – $442,750

4. 2006 Ford GT (Chassis 1FAFP90S46Y402034) – $357,500

5. 1929 Auburn 120 Eight Speedster (ID 2950509) – $330,000

For complete auction results, visit rmsothebys.com.

[Source: RM Auctions]

