RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2019 – Auction Results

The RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2019 sale was held May 29 – June 1 at the Auburn Auction Park in Auburn, Indiana, resulting in $6,853,794 in total sales and a 66 percent sell-through rate of all vehicles sold.

Auburn Spring kicked off on Wednesday and Thursday with more than 800 lots of memorabilia going under the hammer, led by the Strauss Collection, comprising the signs and collectibles of the late Bob Strauss. The top seller of the collection was the Ford Jubilee Neon Sign, an 84 x 42-inch SSP multi-piece rolled edge neon, which achieved $63,250. Another stand-out memorabilia highlight was the Gas Flying A Chicken Wings Logo Neon Sign with gloss and color, and working neon, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of $10,000 – $20,000, bringing in $27,730.

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) once again held their Annual Grand National Meet at Auburn Spring, welcoming 400 cars in total, along with 200 judges and thousands of guests. The meet saw hundreds of cars on display, including 16 finalists for the Zenith Award, bestowed upon the best restoration of the year. The 2019 award went to a 1931 Buick 8-94 Sport Roadster owned by David M. Landow of Bethesda, Maryland that underwent a seven-year restoration.

The top sale at the RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2019 auction was the restored and ACD Club Category One-certified 1930 Cord L-29 Convertible Phaeton Sedan at $157,300, followed by a 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith offered from single ownership at $156,750, and a 1965 Shelby Cobra 289, the first 8000-series 289 Cobra by Shelby American, at a final $104,500.

Additional highlights include a well-equipped 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL ‘Pagoda’ which exceeded expectations at a final $93,500 (est. $65k – $75k), a restored 1969 Plymouth GTX, which sold for $57,000 on Friday, surpassing its estimate of $40,000 – $45,000, and a 1979 AMC AMX, showing 8,400 miles on the odometer, selling for a final $24,500 to more than double its pre-sale high estimate.

RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1930 Cord L-29 Convertible Phaeton Sedan (Chassis 2927299) – $157,300

2. 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith (Serial SCA665C53FUX85443) – $156,750

3. 1965 Shelby Cobra 289 (Chassis CSX 8001) – $104,500

4. 1988.5 Ferrari Testarossa (Serial ZFFSG17A6J0078052) – $99,000

5. 1932 Packard 900 Coupe Roadster (Serial 362398) – $94,600

6. 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL (Serial 11304412023692) – $93,500

7. 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible (Serial VC57S110909) – $84,150

8. 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III BJ8 (Serial HBJ8L35548) – $81,400

9. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427/390 Convertible (Serial 194677S101010) – $81,400

10. 1954 Packard Caribbean Convertible (Chassis 5478-2109) – $80,300

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

The RM Sotheby’s Group continues its 2019 auction calendar with its Monterey auction in California on 15-17 August during the Pebble Beach Car Week. Featuring more than 120 motor cars, this year’s Monterey sale is also extended to three days to include ‘An Evening with Aston Martin’ on 15 August, which will feature more than 30 Aston Martins.

[Source: RM Auctions]

