RM Sotheby’s will expand its footprint in California this summer via the presentation of a Santa Monica sale, June 24-25 at the Barker Hangar. The event, which marks its fifth anniversary in 2017, was previously presented solely by RM’s sister company, Auctions America. This year, RM said the two companies will work collaboratively to further grow the sale.

“Auctions America has done a fantastic job in establishing a strong foundation in California over the past five years. Last year alone, the Santa Monica sale generated $14.2 million, attracting bidders from 16 countries. The fact that almost 50 percent of bidders represented first time clients reflects the tremendous appeal of this venue, and the quality of cars presented,” said Alexander Weaver, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s.

“Moving forward, we’re excited to embrace the Santa Monica sale as part of the RM calendar, and to work with the Auctions America team to further grow the sale utilizing RM’s strong reputation both in Southern California and internationally. Our aim is to bring an even more thrilling docket of cars to this year’s event, while simultaneously working to further elevate the client experience,” continued Weaver.

The new approach towards the Santa Monica sale will also allow the Auctions America team to increase its focus on its flagship Auburn Spring and Fall events, scheduled May 11-13 and August 31 – September 3.

Looking ahead to June, early highlights for the 2017 Santa Monica sale are led by a U.S.-delivery 1992 Ferrari F40 with less than 16,000 miles on the odometer (Est. $900,000 – $1,100,000), and a black-on-black 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB fitted with F1 transmission and showing just over 12,000 miles from new (Est. $125,000 – $175,000).

“The F40 in particular is a fantastic highlight for this year’s Santa Monica sale, and a great follow up to our 2015 and 2016 Santa Monica sales, which were topped by a 2004 Ferrari Enzo and 1995 Ferrari F50 respectively. Santa Monica has certainly proven itself an attractive venue for Ferrari supercars, and we look forward to continuing the momentum next month,” added Weaver.

Representing a whole other side of SoCal car culture, the June auction will also feature an eclectic series of vehicles from noted collector and television personality, Barry Weiss. Known for his affinity for all things wild and unique, the group is led by the custom 1939 Lincoln-Zephyr “Scrape”. Designed by former Hot Rod Magazine editor, Terry Cook, and taking cues from both French and American design, “Scrape” has appeared at numerous major shows across the country, including New York’s Louis Vuitton Concours d’Elegance (Est. $300,000 – $400,000). Additional highlights from Weiss’ collection include a one-of-a-kind 1936 Lincoln-Zephyr Twin-Nose (Est. $70,000 – $85,000), and a 1941 Kozy Coach Company Caravan, upgraded with new electric and decorated with period memorabilia by Weiss (Est. $100,000 – $120,000).

As a prelude to the Santa Monica auction, select sale highlights will be available for advance preview at a series of upcoming Southern California events, including the San Marino Motor Classic (June 11) and the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance (June 18).

For further information on the Santa Monica sale or to view a frequently updated list of entries, visit www.rmsothebys.com or call +1 310 559 4575.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]