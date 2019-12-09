The RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 auction was staged 30 November on the starting grid at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, resulting in $31,263,000 in total sales and a 58 percent sell-through rate. Held in collaboration with Formula 1, RM Sotheby’s debut Middle East sale featured a lineup of 40 cars, ranging from victorious Grand Prix racers to modern hypercars.

Maarten ten Holder, Head of Europe & Chief Auctioneer, RM Sotheby’s commented: “To be hammering down some of the most desirable cars in Formula 1 racing history on the starting grid of the 2019 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a benchmark moment for RM Sotheby’s as it confirmed the launch of a successful and mutually rewarding partnership alongside Formula 1.”

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 auction went to the 2017 Pagani Zonda Aether, a hypercar fitted with a six-speed manual transmission and a host of unique features. The Zonda achieved a final $6,812,000, surpassing the current record for the model at auction.

2017 Pagani Zonda Aether 2017 Pagani Zonda Aether 2017 Pagani Zonda Aether

Next up was Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning 2002 Ferrari F2002. Victorious in three Grands Prix in the 2002 season, the car also secured Schumacher his fifth Drivers’ World Championship title. The Ferrari F2002 sold for a final $6,643,750, making it the second most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold at auction, second only to the Schumacher Ferrari F2001 which RM Sotheby’s sold for $7,500,000 in 2017. A portion of proceeds from the car’s sale will benefit the Schumacher family’s Keep Fighting Foundation.

2002 Ferrari F2002

Other notable results included the track-only 2015 Ferrari FXX K that sold for $4,281,250 to set a new benchmark for the model. It was followed by another Scuderia Ferrari F1 racer, a 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 raced to victory by Patrick Tambay at the 1982 German Grand Prix and driven to pole position and 3rd place by Mario Andretti at the Italian Grand Prix. Presented as the sole surviving example of the model, the 126 C2 brought $2,143,750 at the RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 auction.

2015 Ferrari FXX K 1982 Ferrari 126 C2

Additional highlights included a 2011 Aston Martin One-77, which was driven across the block by former Formula One racing driver, David Coulthard. Selling for a final $1,440,625, all proceeds from the sale of the car will be donated by consignor Markus Jebsen on behalf of Auction4Wildlife to benefit African Parks. A 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing with optional sport suspension and the NSL engine sold for a final $1,581,250, while the one-off 1996 Zagato Raptor, built in conjunction with Lamborghini as a modern coach-built concept, sold for $1,086,250.

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2017 Pagani Zonda Aether (Chassis ZA9C820C110F76131) – $6,812,500

2. 2002 Ferrari F2002 (Chassis 219) – $6,643,750

3. 2015 Ferrari FXX K (Chassis ZFF84DXX000209077) – $4,281,250

4. 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 (Chassis 061) – $2,143,750

5. 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (Chassis 198.040.6500206) – $1,581,250

6. 2011 Aston Martin One-77 (Serial 38/77) – $1,440,625

7. 2014 Koenigsegg Agera R (Chassis YT9JJ1A27EA007103) – $1,356,250

8. 1996 Zagato Raptor Concept (Chassis P06) – $1,086,250

9. 1993 Porsche 911 Singer (Chassis WP0AB2969PS420162) – $825,000

10. 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 (Chassis WP0ZZZ96ZPS496069) – $782,500

For complete auction results, visit rmsothebys.com.

The Abu Dhabi auction concludes RM Sotheby’s auction events for 2019. RM still accepting limited consignments for both its 2020 Arizona (16-17 January) and Paris (5 February) auctions.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

