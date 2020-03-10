RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2020 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2020 auction was held March 6-7 on the grounds of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Amelia Island, Florida, resulting in $35,831,500 in total sales and a 93 percent sell-through rate. A two-day auction for 2020, RM’s 22nd annual sale as the official auction house of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance featured more than 140 automobiles.

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2020 auction was a 2003 Ferrari Enzo offered from 15 years of ownership in the Lingenfelter Collection, which sold for a final $2,782,500. The Enzo was followed by the restored 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet, the only example in the three-seater Aravis style body configuration by D’Ieteren. The Bugatti saw interest from international bidders, bringing a final $1,655,000. The top three was completed by a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso, a restored and award-winning example, which sold for $1,600,000.

2003 Ferrari Enzo (Chassis ZFFCW56A530132654) sold for $2,782,500

1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet (Chassis 57589) sold for $1,655,000

“We are thrilled with the results of our Amelia Island auction from all perspectives,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s. “Despite widespread market concerns heading into the sale week, our results alongside those of our competitors prove that best-of-category, top-quality motor cars of all eras continue to draw interest and confidence from collectors, and that participation in the collector car market remains healthy. We saw high energy in the auction room and great response to our auctioneer, Mike Shackelton, translating to strong prices for our most valuable offerings as well as for some truly unique lots. We look forward to continuing the momentum at our Palm Beach sale in a couple of weeks.”

Additional highlights from RM’s 2020 Amelia Island sale include additional modern supercars, including a Canepa-upgraded, California-legal 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort at $1,050,000, a virtually as-new 2004 Porsche Carrera GT offered without reserve and bringing $786,000, a 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, exceeding pre-sale estimate at a final $527,500, and a pair of Ford GTs, including a 2.4-mile 2006 Ford GT Heritage at $533,000 and a four-option 2005 Ford GT offered without reserve from the Keith Crain Collection at a final $384,500. A 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG 6.0 ‘Wide-Body’ nearly doubled its pre-sale estimate of $220,000 – $260,000, selling for $390,000.

Pre-war Classic results included a one-off 1932 Duesenberg Model J Stationary Victoria offered from the Collection of John D. Groendyke and available publicly for the first time in 70 years, which sold for a final $1,325,000, as well as a 1925 Bentley 3-Litre Speed Model Tourer, offered from 45 years of ownership in the Todd and Peggy Nagler Collection and going to a new home for $335,000. Several niche lots beat their pre-sale estimates at Amelia Island, including a 1904 Cretors Model D Popcorn Wagon at $156,800, a 1970 Lola T165 Can-Am at $665,000 — tripling expectations — and a 1962 Fiat 600 Jolly at $151,200.

1970 Lola T165 Can-Am sold for $665,000

RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2020 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2003 Ferrari Enzo (Chassis ZFFCW56A530132654) – $2,782,500

2. 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet (Chassis 57589) – $1,655,000

3. 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso (Chassis 5183) – $1,600,000

4. 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II (Chassis 2587) – $1,352,500

5. 1932 Duesenberg Model J Stationary Victoria (Engine J-490) – $1,325,000

6. 1930 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe (Engine J-143) – $1,132,500

7. 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort (Chassis WP0ZZZ95ZHS900081) – $1,050,000

8. 1930 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton (Engine 702515) – $802,500

9. 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Stelvio (Chassis 57834) – $797,000

10. 2004 Porsche Carrera GT (Chassis WP0CA29884L001061) – $786,000

For complete results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s returns to Florida, March 20-21, for the company’s 18th annual South Florida auction, this year set at the Palm Beach International Raceway. The two-day sale will present 350 cars, including several single-owner private collections offered without reserve.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photos: Darin Schnabel]

