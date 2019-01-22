RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2019 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2019 sale was staged January 17-18 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, resulting in $36,914,170 in total sales and an 85 percent sell-through rate. RM’s 20th annual Arizona Auction Week event featured a selection of more than 150 automobiles.

The top result at the 2019 RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction Week sale went to the 2,900-mile 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO that sold for $3,360,000 (est. $3.2 – $3.6m), followed by the 1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series II at $2,175,000 and a Classiche-certified 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pininfarina offered from nearly 20 years of single-ownership that brought $2,012,500.

Modern collectibles also drew interest in the form of a one-of-50 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package, which sold for a final $885,000 (est. $850k – $1.1m). A pair of 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototypes incited extended bidding competitions. The original coupe brought $615,500, well-exceeding its pre-sale estimate of $450,000 – $550,000, while the WX-3R Roadster version sold for a final $500,000 (est. $450 – $550k).

Adding to Ferrari highlights, a one-off 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona NART Spider by Michelotti sold for an above-estimate $670,500 (est. $600 – $650k), while a 280-mile 2017 Ferrari F12tdf finished in Grigio Titanio over a two-tone blue interior sold for $1,006,000 (est. $950k – $1.1m).

Selections from the Richard L. Burdick Collection also went under the hammer, demonstrating demand for American Classics in today’s market. Highlights include a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton by Fleetwood, one of 18 surviving examples and wearing an award-winning restoration, which began a long bidding contest between bidders on the phone, with a bidder in the room jumping in at the end and bringing the car home at a final $940,000 (est. $750 – $900k). A 1932 Marmon Sixteen Two-Passenger Coupe also warranted bidding from multiple parties on the phone, selling for a final $665,000 (est. $400 – $600k).

Other notable results at the RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction Week 2019 sale included a 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic, which saw two bidders in the room bring the car to a final price of $654,000 — setting a new benchmark for the model as the first example ever offered at auction (est. $400 – $500k). A freshly restored 1948 Tucker 48 also sold well at a final $1,600,000 (est. $1.5 – $1.7m).

“We were thrilled to bring an exceptional, high quality offering of blue-chip collector cars to our 20th Arizona sale,” said Gord Duff, Global head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s following the auction. “We received fantastic feedback on the catalogue of cars, and, while we certainly witnessed a continued shift in collecting interests, we saw strong prices achieved for fresh-to-market motor cars from several segments of the market, most notably for great American Classics and for late-model collectibles. There was an enthusiastic atmosphere throughout our preview hours, and high energy and a packed house inside the tented auction area on both sale evenings, with the strongest bidder turnout we’ve seen at Arizona in more than five years, signaling new interest in the hobby.”

RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2019 — Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO (Chassis ZFFPA16B000056761) – $3,360,000

2. 1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series II (Chassis 70157) – $2,175,000

3. 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS (Chassis 10773) – $2,012,500

4. 1948 Tucker 48 (Chassis 1040) – $1,600,000

5. 1956 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe (Chassis BC7LBG) – $1,077,500

6. 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Chassis ZFF81BFA3H0224226) – $1,006,000

7. 1930 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton (Engine 702401) – $940,000

8. 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package (Chassis JTHHX8BH8C1000485) – $885,000

9. 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC (Chassis 11517) – $687,000

10. 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona NART Spider (Chassis 14299) – $670,500

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s continues its 2019 calendar with the company’s first European auction of the year, set for 6 February in Paris during the Rétromobile show week. Held on the grounds of Place Vauban in the city’s center, the auction will present more than 80 cars from both pre- and post-war periods. The Paris sale is led by a 1987 Ferrari F40 LM, a two-time Le Mans entrant, alongside the first-ever Ferrari Special Projects car presented for public sale.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

