RM Sotheby’s Guyton Collection – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Guyton Collection auction was held May 4-5, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri, resulting in $11,680,537 in total sales. The no-reserve sale featured more than 600 lots of cars, memorabilia, and collectibles from the late Fred Guyton.

A renowned architect and active member of the St. Louis community, Guyton was also a respected figure within collecting and car club circles, having amassed his collection over more than four decades. The sale included 73 automobiles, featuring historic American and European motor cars from the Veteran, Brass and Classic Eras — many of which had been in the collection for decades.

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s Guyton Collection auction went to the 1909 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Roi des Belges in the style of Barker, which saw an extended bidding contest, eventually bringing a final $1,325,000 against a pre-sale estimate of $800,000 – $1,000,000. Additional Rolls-Royce models were among highlights, with a one-of-two 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III ‘Parallel Door’ Saloon Coupe drawing a final $423,000 (est. $150k – $250k), and a largely original 1925 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Piccadilly Roadster selling for a final $280,000 (est. $175k – $225k).

Other European highlights included a 1927 Bugatti Type 40 Grand Sport, one of Mr. and Mrs. Guyton’s favorite cars, which sold for a final $362,500 (est. $200k – $300k).

The Guyton Collection auction also featured several American Classics, led by a 1930 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan, engine no. J-329, presented in restored condition, which reached a final $1,105,000 (est. $900k – $1.1m). One of four surviving examples of which none have traded hands since 1996, a 1927 Duesenberg Model X Dual-Cowl Phaeton also surpassed its estimate, selling for a final $527,500 (est. $300k – $400k).

Americana was in high demand at the RM Sotheby’s Guyton Collection event, with new auction records set for a 1930 Ruxton Model C Roadster with known history from new, nearly doubling high estimate at $747,500 (est. $350k – $450k), a 1932 Nash Advanced Eight Convertible Sedan wearing a restoration, sold at $340,500 (est. $125k – $175k), and a 1903 Cadillac Rear-Entrance Tonneau reaching $190,400 to become the most valuable Brass Era Cadillac sold at auction (est. $100k – $125k).

Beyond the cars, the Guyton Collection included well over 500 pieces of automobilia, collectibles, petroliana, sports memorabilia, original artwork, furniture, and model and toy cars. Among a host of pieces was the Titanic Pub, which doubled as the bar during the sale, and soared past its estimate to a final price of $84,000 (est. $15k – $20k). Night Rider by Peter Helck, one of the most famous paintings by the automotive artist, also exceeded pre-sale expectations, bringing a final $48,000 (est. $20k – $25k). Additional collectible highlights include a Rolls Royce V-12 Merlin Display Engine and Service Tool Kit, which sold for a final $57,000 (est. $30k – $40k).

“We are thrilled with the results for the Guyton Collection, which truly exceeded our expectations in every way,” said Donnie Gould, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “The entire team was honored to present such an exceptional collection and the prices achieved go to show just how well-respected Fred’s name and eye for quality were within the hobby. Our thanks go out to Mrs. Beverly Guyton and the entire Guyton family and collection team, as we couldn’t have put together such a fantastic event without their help. It was a great weekend in St. Louis we won’t soon forget, surrounded by our friends in the collector car community, and wonderful to witness just how beloved a fixture in the hobby Fred was.”

RM Sotheby’s Guyton Collection – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1909 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Roi des Belges – $1,325,000

2. 1930 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan – $1,105,000

3. 1930 Ruxton Model C Roadster – $747,500

4. 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Eight Phaeton – $665,000

5. 1927 Duesenberg Model X Dual-Cowl Phaeton – $527,500

6. 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III ‘Parallel Door’ Saloon Coupe – $423,000

7. 1930 Du Pont Model G Convertible Victoria – $368,000

8. 1927 Bugatti Type 40 Grand Sport – $362,500

9. 1932 Nash Advanced Eight Convertible Sedan – $340,500

10. 1928 Hispano-Suiza H6B Cabriolet de Ville – $335,000

For complete auction results, visit rmsothebys.com.

Following the auction, Mrs. Beverly Guyton, wife of the late Mr. Fred Guyton, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the results of the auction! From start to finish, the entire RM organization has done an outstanding job and the exceptional results are truly a result of their hands-on approach and teamwork. They handled every element, from cataloguing and marketing, to administration and logistics with tremendous professionalism. Most importantly, they approached every step of the process with a proper understanding of Fred’s vision and passion for his collection and we’re delighted that the collector car community now shares in the legacy of his beloved automobiles and prized collectibles.”

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

