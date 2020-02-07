RM Sotheby’s Paris 2020 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Paris 2020 sale was held 7th February at Place Vauban in France, resulting in total sales of €16.5 million and a 75 percent sell-through rate. RM’s seventh annual Paris event during Retromobile Week featured nearly 100 lots of cars and automobilia offered for sale.

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s Paris 2020 sale went to the restored, matching-numbers 1958 BMW 507 Series II that changed hands for €1,996,250. The BMW is signed by its designer, Albrecht von Goertz. The BMW was followed by another German, as the 1964 Porsche 904 GTS sold for €1,917,500. The Porsche retains its original engine and gearbox.

The German theme continued as the top five sales were rounded out by two Mercedes-Benz 300 SL models. A 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, believed to be one of the first models privately delivered to Europe and boasting early competition history, sold for €1,070,000 and a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster was bought for €764,375.

1958 BMW Roadster Series II

1964 Porsche 904 GTS

A 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport was the third-highest value of the RM Sotheby’s Paris 2020 auction, bringing in a final €1,520,000. The French hypercar is one of 48 Super Sport models produced and was offered for sale with numerous optional extras and having been well maintained by one owner who covered 4,000km from new.

Other notable sales included a 1992 Jaguar XJ220 at €398,750, a 1967 Iso Grifo GL Series I reaching €275,000 and a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS restoration project bought for €263,750.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Auction Manager, RM Sotheby’s Europe, said: “‘We enjoyed some strong results in Paris. The sale results for the Poster Car collection were an obvious highlight, with all but one of the cars selling strongly. The results for that collection prove that there is still a very strong market for well-restored and original low-mileage examples of highly regarded marques and models at sensible pre-sale estimates. We also enjoyed stand out results across the market, demonstrating that great classics from the 50s and modern era hypercars, all have a willing community of buyers in today’s market.”

The RM Sotheby’s 2020 Paris auction also brought the 1969 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 ‘Red Pig’ Replica to market, bringing in €432,500 for the re-creation of Mercedes-Benz and AMG’s ‘Red Pig’.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster 1969 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 ‘Red Pig’ Replica

RM Sotheby’s Paris 2020 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1958 BMW Roadster Series II – €1,996,250

2. 1964 Porsche 904 GTS – €1,917,500

3. 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport – €1,523,750

4. 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – €1,073,750

5. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – €764,375

6. 1965 Aston Martin DB5 – €623,750

7. 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta – €522,500

8. 1939 Delahaye 135 Roadster – €455,000

9. 1969 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 ‘Red Pig’ Replica – €432,500

10. 1992 Jaguar XJ220 – €398,750

For complete results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s continues its 2020 auction calendar next month with its Amelia Island, Florida auction on 6-7 March. The European calendar continues weeks later as RM Sotheby’s stages the company’s second German sale during Techno-Classica Essen, 27 March at the Messe Essen exhibition center.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photos: Tom Gidden]

