RM Sotheby’s Petersen Museum 2018 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Petersen Museum 2018 auction was held December 8th at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, resulting in $39.8 million in total sales and an 88 percent sell-through rate. The debut RM Sotheby’s sale at the redesigned Petersen featured 64 vehicles and 77 lots of memorabilia.

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s Petersen Museum 2018 auction was the 1956 Ferrari 290 MM, chassis 0628, that sold for $22,005,000 (est. $22m – $26m) after an extended bidding contest between three collectors over the phones. Estimated to sell for $22,000,000 to $26,000,000, the Ferrari entered the history books as one of the top ten most valuable cars ever sold at auction.

The fully matching-numbers, Classiche-certified 290 MM was campaigned by Scuderia Ferrari for the 1956 and 1957 seasons, piloted by a roster of factory team drivers including Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, Peter Collins, Wolfgang von Trips, Olivier Gendebien, Eugenio Castellotti and later, under private ownership, Sir Stirling Moss. In 2011, chassis 0628 underwent a full restoration by Ferrari Classiche to its 1957 12 Hours of Sebring configuration, the final race it entered as a Scuderia Ferrari Works car.

Additional highlights from the sale include:

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone, the only Miura SV originally finished in Bleu Medio, which realized $2,205,000 on the podium (Est. $2.1 – $2.5m);

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder in Factory Matte Black wrap and Martini livery, driven only 279 miles and equipped with the Weissach package, sold for $1,534,000 (Est. $1.5 – $1.7m);

2015 McLaren P1 showing less than 350 miles and accessorized with a host of MSO options, sold for $1,435,000 (Est. $1.3 – $1.7m);

1976 Porsche 935 Gr. 5 Turbo by Kremer in Ice Green Metallic color combination, achieving $173,600 (Est. $150 – $200k);

1989 Ferrari F40 which fetched $1,545,000 was delivered new to Stefano Casiraghi, Italian socialite, successful racer, and second husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco and shows just 4,000 km from new (Est. $1.2 – $1.6m);

1962 Ed Roth “Mysterion” Recreation, built by petroleum engineer, Jeff Jones, realized $246,400, more than doubling low estimate (Est. $100 – $150k, offered without reserve).

“This weekend’s auction at the Petersen Automotive Museum represented the most successful collector car auction ever held in Los Angeles and was highlighted by spirited bidding throughout the entire auction for lots that were globally sourced for this most unique and impressive venue,” said Car Specialist, Alexander Weaver of RM Sotheby’s. “The results re-affirmed market strength in many blue-chip collector cars, along with a continued and growing appreciation for modern collectables.”

RM Sotheby’s Petersen Museum 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1956 Ferrari 290 MM – $22,005,000

2. 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV – $2,205,000

3. 1989 Ferrari F40 – $1,545,000

4. 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder – $1,534,000

5. 2015 McLaren P1 – $1,435,000

6. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – $1,270,000

7. 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta – $775,000

7. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT – $775,000

9. 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Villa d’Este – $637,500

10. 1965 Lamborghini 350 GT – $555,000

For complete results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

The Petersen Automotive Museum Auction rounds out RM Sotheby’s 2018 calendar of events. The company will open its 2019 auction calendar with a return to the Biltmore Resort for its 20th annual Arizona Auction Week sale, 17-18 January. The Arizona sale will be closely followed by the company’s first European sale of the year, set for 6 February in Paris.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

