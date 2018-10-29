RM Sotheby’s Porsche 70th Anniversary – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Porsche 70th Anniversary auction was staged October 27, 2018 at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia, resulting in $25.8 million in total sales and a 92 percent sell-through rate. The single-marque sale celebrated 70 years of Porsche at the home of Porsche Cars North America.

The offering of 63 of privately-owned Porsche models was led by a 1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar, one of three built to contest the 1985 Paris-Dakar Rally as a Works entry and the first example ever offered at auction. One of seven developmental cars, four of which are retained by Porsche, chassis 010015 was piloted by three-time Paris-Dakar winner René Metge, representing Porsche in the most grueling rally of all time. After a sustained competition between several bidders in the room and on the phone, the 959 sold for a final $5,945,000, nearly doubling its high estimate (est. $3.0m – $3.4m).

Additional highlights included the 1958 Porsche 356 A 1600 ‘Super’ Speedster, which, after having emerged from storage since 1983, was recently returned to driving condition and would be the ideal restoration project. Complete with its original matching-numbers drivetrain and 1600 ‘Super’ engine, the distressed Speedster was offered without reserve, soaring past its high estimate to bring a final $307,500 after tremendous interest (est. $125k – $150k).

1958 Porsche 356 A 1600 ‘Super’ Speedster

The 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo Classic Series “Project Gold” came under the hammer to applause from the crowd and interest on the phones and in the room. A ten-minute bidding competition ensued, with nine bidders in the room and on the phone, with the car eventually selling for $3,415,000 to a bidder onsite at the Porsche Experience Center. Project Gold is the final air-cooled 911 Turbo, built 20 years after the end of 993 production. This undertaking began at the Porsche factory one and a half years ago with an existing Type 993 body shell. Proceeds from the sale of Project Gold will benefit the Ferry Porsche foundation.

RM Sotheby’s Porsche 70th Anniversary – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar (Chassis WP0ZZZ93ZFS010015) – $5,945,000

2. 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo Classic Series “Project Gold” (Series 001/001) – $3,415,000

3. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Chassis WP0CA2A18FS800796) – $1,407,500

4. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Prototype (Chassis 9113600012) – $1,325,000

5. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight (Chassis 9113601580) – $1,022,500

6. 1985 Porsche 959 Prototype (Chassis WP0ZZZ93ZFS010007) – $1,000,000

7. 1980 Porsche 935 K4 (Chassis 935-K4-02) – $885,000

8. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring (Chassis 9113600463) – $698,000

9. 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 (Chassis WP0ZZZ99ZTS393096) – $643,000

10. 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 (Serial 009/600) – $566,000

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

Car Specialist and Auction Manager, Alexander Weaver, said, “After many months of preparation and cooperation with Porsche Cars North America, we were delighted to see so many like-minded enthusiasts, clients and collectors from all over the world make the journey to celebrate the marque’s 70th Anniversary at the most impressive Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia.”

RM Sotheby’s will top off its 2018 calendar with the company’s debut Los Angeles sale, set for 8 December at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The auction will feature approximately 50 automobiles in the space provided by the Petersen backdrop, led by the 1956 Ferrari 290 MM, campaigned by Scuderia Ferrari for the 1956 and ’57 seasons.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

