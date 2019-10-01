The RM Sotheby’s Taj Ma Garaj auction was held September 28 in Dayton, Ohio, resulting in $5,685,859 in total sales. The Taj Ma Garaj Collection featured 32 Porsche and Volkswagen motor vehicles, as well as 356 lots of memorabilia from late collector, John Dixon.

Leading the RM Sotheby’s Taj Ma Garaj auction results was a 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster by Reutter, equipped with its original, matching-numbers 1500 GT engine and restored. An example of the lightest, most race prepared version of the model, the 356 A Carrera GT secured a final $1,380,000.

Additional car highlights include several lots which far surpassed pre-sale expectations, led by a 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe, custom-ordered by John Dixon and wearing several unique Porsche Special Wishes options, which sold for a final $368,000 (est. $225, – $275k), a 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport, one of 15 such cars and showing 47 km, which brought a final $357,000 (est. $250k – $350k), a low-mileage 1970 Porsche 914-6 which achieved $134,400 (est. $100k – $120k) and a never-raced 1988 Porsche Rothmans 944 Turbo Cup, which brought a record $98,000 (est. $75k – 100k).

John Dixon was well-known for the humor and creativity used in some of his cars and custom-builds. Quirky automobiles from the Taj Ma Garaj Collection drew much pre-sale and auction-room interest, with several cars exceeding expectations. Leading the weird lineup was the unique 1953 Porsche 356 Limousine Custom, which sold for $207,200, while a one-of-six 1971 Mangosta Sport Buggy exceeded its pre-sale estimate at a final $106,400 (est. $50k – $75k).

The Taj Ma Garaj Collection auction kicked off with 356 lots of memorabilia, including Porsche unobtainium, rare literature, collectibles, engines, and an assortment of arcade ephemera, going under the hammer. Above-estimate prices were achieved for a Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Junior at $30,000 (est. $7k – $9k), a Porsche 550 Spyder Junior at $19,200 (est. $8k – $12k), and a Porsche 356 A Speedster Junior at $15,600 (est. $8k – $12k), among others.

Following the auction, Donnie Gould, Senior Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s, said: “We could not be more thrilled with the success of the Taj Ma Garaj auction this past weekend. The entire audience had the pleasure of enjoying John Dixon’s humor and fun spirit, with his caricature pictured prominently on the wall behind the auction podium. Every corner of the Taj Ma Garaj space was a fun, witty, and off-the-wall idea that represented his personality, and clients were treated to an exciting auction as well as the amazing collection setting that he envisioned and realized. It was an honor to work with the Dixon family on this special sale, and we’re delighted to see outstanding prices achieved across multiple categories of the Porsche market.”

RM Sotheby’s Taj Ma Garaj – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster (Chassis 83622) – $1,380,000

2. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring (Chassis 9113600293) – $412,000

3. 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe (Chassis WP0AC2996VS375198) – $368,000

4. 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport (Chassis WP0ZZZ93ZBS710038) – $357,000

5. 1967 Porsche 911 S Coupe (Chassis 305860 S) – $335,000

6. 1952 Porsche 356 Cabriolet (Chassis 12355) – $299,250

7. 1953 Porsche 356 Limousine Custom (Chassis 50146) – $207,200

8. 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo ‘Flat-Nose’ Coupe (Chassis WP0JB0936JS050662) – $193,200

9. 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Chassis WP0AC29997S792527) – $184,800

10. 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (Chassis 9114400143) – $168,000

For complete results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

The RM Sotheby’s Group continues its auction calendar with the company’s annual Hershey sale, 10-11 October in Pennsylvania. An attraction of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s Eastern Division Fall Meet, RM Auctions Hershey sale is known for its emphasis on Veteran, Brass and Classic Era American cars.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...