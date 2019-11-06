The Sonoma Speed Festival will return to the 12-turn, 2.52-mile Sonoma Raceway Sears Point in Sonoma, California on May 28-31, 2020. The second annual event will again feature racing cars competing on track spanning the history of motorsports from the Brass Era to the modern age.

Organizers said the 2020 Sonoma Speed Festival will follow a similar format to successful inaugural 2019 event, which featured over 200 cars that could be viewed up close and at speed on the road course in Northern California’s wine country.

Highlights of the debut historic race included two Ferrari 250 GTOs competing on track; demonstration runs by the only winning McLaren F1 GTR Longtail; two ex-John Wyer Gulf Racing Porsche 917Ks and two Gulf Racing Ford GT40s in competition. The single most successful chassis in the history of Formula 1 — the 2016 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport F1 W07/04 — made several demonstration runs with team simulation and test driver Esteban Gutierrez. Esteban recorded a spectacular lap of 1:15.430 on the ‘full-course’ configuration, breaking the lap record by over five seconds.

Outside of racing action on the track, guests will enjoy a variety of activities and displays along with a beer garden and wine tastings from an array of California wineries with food pairings.

“Our inaugural event was a smash hit with both fans and participants,” said Ryan R. Turri, General Manager of the Sonoma Speed Festival. “We look forward to making this event even better for 2020.”

For more information, visit SonomaSpeedFestival.com.

[Source: Sonoma Speed Festival]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...