The inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival will be staged May 31 to June 2, 2019 at Sonoma Raceway Sears Point in Sonoma, California. The new vintage car race is now accepting requests for entry.

Sonoma Speed Festival owner, Jeff O’Neill, said, “This event will offer racers and spectators the chance to relive the Golden Age of racing. We want to have contemporary supercars, luxury cars, historic vehicles and unique cars all in a well-curated atmosphere. I’m a hobbyist car racer and so is Ryan (Turri, General Manager) and our goal is to invite quality car collections to the event and provide an entertainment aspect that has been missing from similar events.”

“We want to showcase the evolution of the sport from the early 1920s all the way through contemporary cars. I want to provide an event where people want to showcase great cars that have originality and historical significance,” continued O’Neill.

The invited race groups for the 2019 Sonoma Speed Festival include:

1949-54 Sports Production Cars

1954-59 Sports Production Cars Over Two Liters

1959-65 Production and GT Cars up to Five Liters

1967-84 Historic Formula 1

1964-73 FIA Manufacturers Championship

1966-72 Historic TransAm

1965-69 Under 2.5 Liter Production Cars

1932-52 Pre-War Grand Prix Cars

1981-90 Prototypes, FIA Group C, IMSA GTP and Masters World Endurance Legends

1971-80 IMSA Camel GT

Why Sonoma Speed Festival? Event organizers team reports Sonoma Speed Festival will be different, with no cars that are modified or not period-correct. Only original, period racing cars with pedigree and history will be accepted. Race groups will be curated — similar cars/eras will be represented appropriately, so participants will be with like-kind cars and like-minded owners.

For more information, visit SonomaSpeedFestival.com.

—

About Sonoma Speed Festival

The Sonoma Speed Festival is dedicated to highlighting the best race cars and collections from the international community and the U.S. One of the primary goals of the event is to connect the beauty and sophistication of the wine country to an event that is spectator and participant friendly while showcasing the best aspects of Northern California.

[Source: Sonoma Speed Festival; photo: Dennis Gray]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print