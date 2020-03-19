The all-electric Volkswagen ID.R race car will perform daily runs at the 2020 Sonoma Speed Festival in an attempt to set a new track record at the 2.52-mile, 12-turn Sonoma Raceway road course in California. Scheduled for May 28-31, 2020, the second annual event will again feature racing cars competing on track spanning the history of motorsports from the Brass Era to the modern age.

The record lap time of 1:15.430 minutes was set by Esteban Gutierrez in the Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid at the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival in 2019. The Volkswagen team will run daily in the ID.R with the goal of besting the Formula 1 car by the end of the weekend.

The Volkswagen ID.R currently holds the overall record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb as well as the electric car record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The ID.R produces 670 horsepower from its electric drivetrain and will be configured for optimal performance at Sonoma Raceway, including updated aerodynamics and battery load. The Volkswagen joins over 220 vintage and modern race cars at the 2020 Sonoma Speed Festival for the annual food, wine and motorsports event.

“Last year we watched the Sonoma Raceway track record topple during the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival,” said Jeff O’Neill, founder of Sonoma Speed Festival. “We are excited to see that record challenged yet again in 2020, this time by Volkswagen. The ID.R represents the future of motorsports and we are thrilled to share a glimpse of what is to come with our guests.”

For more information, visit SonomaSpeedFestival.com.

[Source: Sonoma Speed Festival]

