The Winter Marathon Rally 2017 was held 19-22 January at Madonna di Campiglio in the Dolomite Mountains of Italy. A field of more than 105 historic car teams challenged this year’s reliability trial that once again proved to be an exciting combination of wintry weather and lots of curves.

Alberto Aliverti and Alberto Maffi won the 29th edition of the Winter Marathon driving a 1937 Fiat 508 C, followed by the 1932 Fiat Siata 508 S of Andrea Luigi Belometti and Emanuele Peli and Luca Patron and Massimo Danilo Casale in their 1925 Bentley 3-Litre, the oldest car in the field. Completing the top five was the crew of Ezio Martino Salviato and Maria Caterina Moglia with their 1939 Lancia Aprilia and the 1928 Fiat 520 Torpedo of Franco Spagnoli and Giuseppe Parisi, the 2016 champions.

There were many surprises along the demanding 440-km race course that featured a total of 51 timed tests. The Winter Marathon Rally 2017 included several issues, such as Lorenzo and Mario Turelli in the 1937 Lancia Aprilia and the 1967 Lancia Fulvia of Moceri and Bonetti or the race course misinterpretation for the 1938 Fiat 508 C of Francis and Joseph Stone that ousted the team from fighting for the top positions. Of note, Gabriella Scarioni and Ornella Pietropaolo won the special ranking for female crews, in their 1960 Porsche 356 B Coupe.

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the Winter Marathon Rally 2017, with photographer Pierpaolo Romano again providing a superb set of images in tough conditions.

Winter Marathon Rally 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Pierpaolo Romano)

Winter Marathon Rally 2017 – Race Results

1. Alberto Aliverti and Alberto Maffi, 1937 Fiat 508 C

2. Andrea Luigi Belometti and Emanuele Peli, 1932 Fiat Siata 508 S

3. Luca Patron and Massimo Danilo Casale, 1925 Bentley 3-Litre

4. Ezio Martino Salviato and Maria Caterina Moglia, 1939 Lancia Aprilia

5. Franco Spagnoli and Giuseppe Parisi, 1928 Fiat 520 Torpedo

[Source: Winter Marathon; photos: Pierpaolo Romano]