Worldwide Scottsdale 2019 – Auction Results

The Worldwide Scottsdale 2019 auction was held Wednesday, January 16th in Scottsdale during Arizona Auction Week, resulting in nearly $10 million in total sales and an 80 percent sell-through rate.

The top result at the 2019 Arizona Auction Week sale for Worldwide Auctioneers went to the original, HVA Preservation Award-winning 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that realized $990,000, followed by the 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster from the Tom Gaughen Collection that sold for $687,500. Another 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster from the same collection sold for $632,500, while a 1936 Duesenberg Model JN LWB Tourster, the last car of the JN series, sold for $605,000.

American muscle cars also featured in the sale, including an unrestored Bloomington Gold certified 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Roadster that found a new home for $522,500.

“This year’s offering exemplified everything that Worldwide Auctioneers is about”, said Rod Egan, Principal & Auctioneer. We don’t limit ourselves to selling only the most expensive cars in the world but we are always wholly committed to ensuring that the cars we do consign represent the absolute finest of their kind. The consignments on offer in Scottsdale, regardless of marque, era or type were essentially just that and the results speak for themselves.”

Worldwide Scottsdale 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $990,000

2. 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster – $687,500

3. 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster – $632,500

4. 1936 Duesenberg Model JN Rollston Convertible Sedan – $605,000

5. 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Roadster – $522,500

6. 1931 Duesenberg Model J Judkins Limousine – $506,000

7. 1947 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet – $357,500

8. 1927 Bentley 3-Litre Sports Tourer – $330,000

9. 1932 Auburn 12-160A Custom Speedster – $291,500

10. 1966 Jaguar E-Type SI 4.2 Roadster – $266,750

For complete auction results, visit Worldwide-Auctioneers.com.

Along with the Scottsdale Auction, Worldwide’s schedule comprises the Pacific Grove Auction, to be presented during Monterey Car Week on August 15th and the 12th annual Auburn Auction in Indiana on August 31st. The Texas Classic Auction, staged annually in Arlington, is suspended in 2019 to accommodate extensive redevelopment and improvements at the venue, to resume in April 2020. Next year’s Scottsdale Auction is scheduled for January 15th, 2020.

[Source: Worldwide Auctioneers]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

