Worldwide Texas Classic 2017 – Auction Results

The Worldwide Texas Classic 2017 auction was held April 21-22 in Arlington, Texas, resulting in $6.52 million in total sales and an 82 percent sell-through rate. Worldwide’s Texas Classic Auction, now in its 16th year, moved from Houston to the Dallas area in 2017. The event ran over two days, with the Monical Collection Auction presented on the evening of Friday April 21st and the Texas Classic Auction itself on Saturday, all presented in conjunction with the 6th annual Concours d’Elegance of Texas which also enjoyed its first year in the new venue.

The top result at the Worldwide Texas Classic 2017 sale went to a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that realized $1,100,000. A highly optioned and preserved 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Roadster hammered sold for $616,000 and a late production 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster in factory specified colors brought $275,000. One of the highlights of Friday’s Monical Collection Auction, a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster changed hands for $231,000.

“Thanks to all who joined us for a great inaugural weekend in our new Arlington venue and to the city of Arlington itself for its much appreciated enthusiasm and support, ” said Rod Egan, Principal & Chief Auctioneer. Along with our friends at the Concours d’Elegance of Texas, an event we are proud to have sponsored from the outset, we look forward to continuing to build one of the best weekend celebrations of classic and vintage cars on the calendar.”

Worldwide Texas Classic 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $1,100,000

2. 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Roadster – $616,000

3. 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster – $275,000

4. 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi – $236,500

5. 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster – $231,000

For complete results, visit WorldWideAuctioneers.com.

[Source: Worldwide Auctioneers]