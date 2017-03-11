The Amelia Island Concours 2017 was held March 9-11 on the 10th and 18th fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. The 22nd anniversary of the Concours attracted capacity crowds and more than 320 cars and motorcycles into 43 classes from 10 different countries. The visual history lesson that is the Amelia Island Concours again lived up to our lofty expectations as of the premier classic car showcases worldwide.

With a near-certain forecast for rain on the Concours’ traditional Sunday date, Bill Warner and his team made the unprecedented decision to move the event up a day to Saturday. While we’re sure a few feathers were ruffled, from our perspective the Concours went off without any noticeable issues. And the weather was great.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser, Sr. kicked off the 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance by driving onto the field in one of his former race cars. A further selection of Unser’s racers were among the highlights of the ‘Race Cars of Al Unser, Sr.’ class, from the Porsche 962 that he co-drove to victory at the 1985 Daytona 24 Hours, the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 he drove in the IROC series and a great selection of the open-wheelers he drove to victory in Indy.

In addition to the race cars of Al Unser, Sr., the Amelia Island Concours 2017 also celebrated the Cars of Brumos Racing; the 50th Anniversary of the Chevrolet Camaro; the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar D-Type’s third consecutive victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans; the Cars of Marmon; Japanese Power; the four-cam, four-cylinder ‘Giant Killer’ Porsches; The Cars of the Movies; BMW 501-507; Streamliners and much more.

The Best of Show Concours de Sport was awarded to the 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider from the Dano Davis Collection and Best of Show Concours of Elegance at the 2017 Amelia Island Concours went to the 1935 Duesenberg Model SJ-582 owned by Terence Adderley.

Don’t fret if you didn’t attend the Amelia Island Concours 2017. We took enough photos to fill a library. Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the Amelia Island Concours 2017 with the following selection from the fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island.

Amelia Island Concours 2017 – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture and description)

[Source: Sports Car Digest]