An exhibition examining Andy Warhol’s fascination with automotive vehicles as products of American consumer society is on display until May 13, 2012 at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Warhol and Cars: American Icons exhibit features more than forty drawings, paintings, photographs and related archival material spanning from 1946 to 1986. The exhibition traces the development of Warhol’s work with cars throughout his career. Warhol and Cars highlights include drawing created in the 1940s; works on paper of the 1950s, as well as paintings and prints from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The majority of the work in the exhibition is from The Andy Warhol Museum’s collection.

An original BMW M1 racing car that was hand-painted by Warhol will be on display in the entrance gallery. A film of Warhol painting a BMW in 1979 as part of the BMW Art Race Car Projects introduced by French race car driver Herve Poulin will be on view during the exhibition. The car is part of the BMW Museum Collection in Munich and was last displayed in the United States at Grand Central Terminal in New York City in 2009.

An exhibition catalogue published by the Montclair Art Museum, Warhol and Cars: American Icons, written by Gail Stavitsky, MAM chief curator, is the first to focus on Warhol’s Cadillac paintings and other car-themed works within the context of his career. The catalog is available at The Warhol Store.

