RM Auctions, in association with Sotheby’s, announced the consignment of a 1963 A.T.S. 2500 GT 3.0-litre sports car to its upcoming Automobiles of London event. One of only eight A.T.S. sports cars produced between 1962 and 1965, this example – chassis number 004 – will be offered ‘without reserve’ at the October 28th event at Battersea Evolution, London, England.

Of immense historical significance, A.T.S. (Automobili Turismo Sport) was an Italian car maker and racing team that was formed by Carlo Chiti and Giotto Bizzarrini, (both of Ferrari GTO fame) who established the company as a direct competitor to their former employer, Ferrari. Financially supported by Count Giovanni Volpi, the company produced a small number of road-going sports cars and a Formula One car which boasted Phil Hill as one of its drivers. The car made its debut at the 1963 Geneva Motor Show, and although 12 chassis were produced, only 8 cars were ultimately completed, making each a rare collector’s item.

“We are thrilled to be offering this extraordinarily rare A.T.S. sports car at our upcoming London sale,” says Max Girardo, Managing Director of RM Europe.

“Not only does our London event mark the auction debut for this particular example, but it’s also believed to be the first time an A.T.S. has ever been offered publicly at auction. As such, it is set to draw considerable interest from discerning collectors around the world as they contend for a very important and rare piece of A.T.S. history,” he adds.

Designed by former Bertone stylist Franco Scaglione and built by the Turin coachbuilder Serafino Allemano, s/n 004 is well-known to connoisseurs for its sleek bodywork and is believed to have been the last car assembled as well as one of only five surviving examples of the original eight. Additionally, it is the only known 3.0-litre GTS example built in steel with the rare four dual down-draft 38 IDM Weber Carburettors.

Fitted with a mid-mounted, all-aluminium 3.0-litre overhead cam V-8 engine, producing 300 bhp, and capable of achieving over 160 mph, s/n 004 was originally the personal property of Count Volpi when he left A.T.S., before passing into private ownership. It has changed hands very seldom since and is offered for sale in truly outstanding condition with less than 10,000 original kilometres and having undergone a complete concours mechanical and body restoration. Most recently, the car was displayed at the famous Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance and has been invited to next year’s renowned Villa d’ Este Concours at Lake Como, Italy.

The Automobiles of London event will be held on October 28th, 2009 at Battersea Evolution, London, England. A full day preview will be held on October 27th, 2009 from 10.00am – 5.00pm GMT, followed by the auction on October 28th from 3.00pm GMT. Admission to the event is by catalogue only which is available for £70 and admits two.

For more information, contact RM London at +44 20 7851 7070 or visit www.rmauctions.com.

[Source: RM Auctions]