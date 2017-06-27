Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2017 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2017 auction was held June 21-24 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, resulting in more than $23.5 million in total sales and a 96 percent sell-through rate. A total of 630 vehicles and 685 pieces of automobilia sold at Barrett-Jackson’s second annual Northeast Auction, with more than 72,000 guests attending the four-day event.

“We’re extremely grateful to our sponsors, consignors and bidders for helping make this year’s Northeast Auction another banner event,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Several thrilling trends emerged, including a surge in participation by younger guests. On Friday we experienced the sheer excitement when a pair of young teenagers sold a Bandit Trans Am (Lot #449). We also saw the demand for trucks grow, along with top-tier custom vehicles that had been professionally restored or modified.”

The top result at the 2017 Barrett-Jackson Mohegan Sun sale went to the 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider (Lot #657) that sold for $434,500, followed by the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot #709) that made $407,000 and the 1958 Dual-Ghia Convertible (Lot #699) that brought $269,500.

Barrett-Jackson also passed the $94-million mark for total funds raised for charity with the sale of a 2014 Transit Connect Hot Wheels. The van was donated by Ford and sold for $50,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Darrell Gwynn Quality of Life Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis. A 1996 Ford Mustang built by the students at the Jordan Vocational High School hammered in at $65,000 on Friday, with all proceeds benefiting Jordan High School’s automotive program. The Mustang originally sold at the Palm Beach Auction and was donated back by the winning bidders, Jeanette and John Staluppi, to spur additional funds for the school.

The Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2017 auction also claimed four new auction records, including a 1953 Willys Wagon (Lot #319), a 1947 Indian Chief Motorcycle with Sidecar (Lot #352), a 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 (Lot #659) and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Pickup (Lot #714).

Sales of automobilia items totaled more than $800,000, a seven percent increase in sales over last year’s auction. The top automobilia seller was Lot #7387, a mid-1950s Polly Oil restored service station fuel island with two original Bennett model #966 gas pumps, which sold for $24,725.

Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider (Lot #657) – $434,500

2. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot #709) – $407,000

3. 1958 Dual-Ghia Convertible (Lot #699) – $269,500

4. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 (Lot #706) – $231,000

5. 1966 Shelby GT350-H Fastback (Lot #665.1) – $220,000

5. 1959 Dodge Custom Royal Super D-500 Convertible (Lot #691) – $220,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

The next 2017 Barrett-Jackson event will be the 10th annual Las Vegas auction, scheduled for October 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]