Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2018 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2018 auction was held June 20-23 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, resulting in $24.9 million in total sales and a 99 percent sell-through rate. A total of 658 vehicles and 457 pieces of automobilia sold at Barrett-Jackson’s third annual Northeast Auction.

“Once again the energy and passion at our Northeast Auction has been incredible to experience this past week,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “It was truly an electric weekend and we thank all of our guests for making it such a memorable auction.”

The top result at the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Mohegan Sun sale went to the 1967 Chevrolet Nova Custom Coupe (Lot #687) that sold for $275,000, followed by the 1967 Shelby GT500E Super Snake (Lot #667) that made $210,000 and the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost (Lot #685) that brought $203,500.

Charity sales took center stage during the Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2018 auction with the sale of five vehicles that raised a total of $1.245 million. Pro wrestler Bill Goldberg was on the block to amp up excitement for the last-production models of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot #3002.1) and 2017 Dodge Viper (Lot #3002). The pair crossed the block on Saturday and together hammered in for $1 million to benefit the United Way. The $100,000 buy fee was donated to Barrett-Jackson’s yearlong Driven Hearts campaign supporting the American Heart Association.

In addition, a ’88 Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition (Lot #3003) sold for $60,000 benefiting the American Heart Association, a ’71 Corvette Sting Ray (Lot #3000) sold to benefit The Klingberg Family Centers and a ’70 Chevrolet C10 Pickup (Lot #3001) sold to benefit the American Red Cross.

Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

  1. 1967 Chevrolet Nova Custom Coupe (Lot #687) – $275,000
  2. 1967 Shelby GT500E Super Snake (Lot #667) – $210,000
  3. 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost (Lot #685) – $203,500
  4. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot #650) – $198,000
  5. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS454 LS6 (Lot #670) – $172,700
  6. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird (Lot #671) – $170,500
  7. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette 396/425 Convertible (Lot #680) – $170,500
  8. 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia (Lot #686) – $170,500
  9. 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Custom Coupe (Lot #689) – $156,800
  10. 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 283/250 Convertible (Lot #665.1) – $144,100

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

The next 2018 Barrett-Jackson event will be Las Vegas Auction, scheduled for September 27-29 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

