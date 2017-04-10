Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2017 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2017 auction was held April 6-8 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in Palm Beach, Florida, resulting in $20.5 million in total sales and a 99.4 percent sell-through rate. Barrett-Jackson’s 15th year in Palm Beach featured nearly 500 vehicles, with 14 auction records set over the three-day event. A total of 278 automobilia lots sold for over $450,000, a 28 percent increase over last year’s sale.

Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said, “Our 15th Annual Palm Beach Auction was an incredible follow-up to Scottsdale and will help fuel an already banner auction season that kicked off in January. Each year our Palm Beach auction continues to grow and become the heart for the collector car community in South Florida. We’re grateful for every guest who attended and poured so much energy into this year’s event. We hope they felt a part of the Barrett-Jackson family along with the millions of people who watched live auction coverage worldwide.”

Barrett-Jackson’s 2017 Palm Beach sale featured exotics, supercars, hot rods, classics and customs. Coming in as the auction’s top seller was a 2006 Ford GTX1 (Lot #706), one of less than 200 produced, that sold for $401,500. A custom 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot# 722) sold for $236,500 and a 1968 Ford Shelby GT500 KR (Lot #718) owned by film star Lee Marvin earned $220,000. One of the most popular cars was Dale Earnhardt’s #3 1989 Chevrolet Lumina Race Car (Lot #648) that sold for $220,000.

Barrett-Jackson achieved 14 new sales records including a 1961 Volkswagen Deluxe Microbus (Lot #711) that sold for $291,500 and a 1971 Chevrolet Custom K5 Blazer 4×4 (Lot #681) that brought $220,000. A heavily-optioned original 1971 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible (Lot #691) sold for $176,000, while a 1960 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia (Lot #385) sold for $48,400.

Five charity cars sold for a total of $515,000 (with an additional $10,000 donation by Michelle Mauzy and family), bringing Barrett-Jackson close to the $94 million mark in total funds raised for non-profits to date. A highlight was a 1996 Ford Mustang (Lot #3001) built by students at the Jordan Vocational High School in Georgia that sold for $50,000.

Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2006 Ford GTX1 (Lot #706) – $401,500

2. 1961 Volkswagen 23-Window Deluxe Microbus (Lot #711) – $291,500

2. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 (Lot #729) – $291,500

4. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette LS3 Custom Convertible (Lot# 722) – $236,500

4. 1988 Lamborghini Countach (Lot #748) – $236,500

6. 1989 Chevrolet Lumina Race Car (Lot #648) – $220,000

6. 1971 Chevrolet Custom K5 Blazer 4×4 (Lot #681) – $220,000

6. 1968 Shelby GT500 KR (Lot #718) – $220,000

9. 1967 Ford Mustang GT Custom Fastback (Lot #707) – $206,800

10. 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB (Lot #732) – $200,200

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

The next 2017 Barrett-Jackson auction will be its 2nd annual Northeast Auction on June 21-24 at Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. For information on consigning a vehicle or becoming a bidder at the Northeast Auction, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]