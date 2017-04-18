The 2017 Vernasca Silver Flag Hill Climb will be staged 16-18 June near Vernasca in Northern Italy. Event organisers are throwing the doors open to “the most beautiful cars in the world” to participate in this year’s Silver Flag.

“Rather than concentrating on a specific marque, we wanted to celebrate people’s passion and aspirations and allow everyone to bring the car of their dreams”, said organiser Claudio Cassali. “So this year, the theme of Vernasca Silver Flag is us! The fanatics and dreamers who check their pockets and who have finally managed to realise their dreams, whether we are talking about cars worth millions or a few thousand Euros.”

Cassali added: “The Club Piacentino Auto d’Epoca (CPAE) is calling for all those who have made their dreams come true to bring ‘the most beautiful’ cars to Castell’Arquato and welcome all those who continue to dream of one day being at Vernasca Silver Flag, Goodwood, Montecarlo or Nurburgring with the numbers in their hands, ready to stick them on the doors of their very own dream car.”

The preparation for this year’s Vernasca Silver Flag started with a live painting contest held on the morning of Saturday 28th January at the hall of the Chamber of Commerce Palace in the centre of the city of Piacenza, with the teachers and students from the Liceo Artistico Cassinari high school specialising in art taking part.

Seven cars were posed for the art students, who painted their interpretation of the relationship between cars, passion and designs. A specially chosen panel then selected the best painting, which has become this year’s lead image of the event.

All kinds of classic racing cars were represented by the seven models brought by the CPAE: Touring cars with a Fiat Abarth 1000 Radiale; Gran Turismo with a Ferrari 212 Berlinetta that raced at Le Mans and Mille Miglia; Grand Prix with a Maserati 6 CM; an Abarth 2000 SP that remembered the hill climb races of the 60s; sport cars from the 50s with a Porsche 550; F1 with a Cooper BRM; pre-war with a Balilla Coppa d’oro; and, finally, a Lancia Delta S4 Ex-Works for the rallies of the ’80s.

For further information, visit Vernasca Silver Flag.

