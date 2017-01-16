Vintage motoring enthusiasts descended upon Bicester Heritage for the first Sunday Scramble of 2017. More than 1,000 cars lined up across the 348-acre former Royal Air Force base in the heart of England, with motorcycles and aeroplanes also showcased.

At the first open day of the year, over 2,500 enthusiasts celebrated all things automotive with like-minded fanatics around the site and on the airfield. Notable historic cars that arrived at the Sunday Scramble including plenty of vintage 4.5 litre Bentleys, Vauxhall 30-98s and a beautiful Aston Martin Ulster with masses of race history, while the likes of three Ferrari F12 TDFs, two of McLaren’s 675LT supercars and Aston Martin’s latest Vanquish S and DB11 also wowed guests.

The first Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble of 2017 also gave attendees the chance to see some of the unrestored buildings of RAF Bicester before Bicester Heritage rolls out its fourth phase of restoration. The site will benefit from an extra 30,000 square feet of workshop, office and engineering space. Plus, wider development — including a hotel and motoring lodges — is also in the pipeline.

Bicester Heritage hosts regular open days throughout the year. For additional information, visit BicesterHeritage.co.uk.

Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble, January 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Amy Shore Photography)

[Source: Bicester Heritage; photos: Amy Shore Photography]