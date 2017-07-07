Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 auction was held Friday 30 June on the Tapestry Lawn at Goodwood House in Chichester, UK, resulting in more than £10 million in total sales.

The top sale at Bonhams 25th annual Festival of Speed sale went to 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that went to its fourth owner for £897,500, followed by the the 1973 Porsche 911 RS Lightweight that realised £830,300. A much earlier example from Mercedes also achieved a top price — the 1911 Mercedes Simplex 28/50hp ‘Roi des Belges’ Tourer sold for £359,900 having been in single family ownership for the past 60 years.

Vintage cars were successful throughout the sale, with the 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost Open Tourer, originally the property of his Highness the Maharana Sir Fateh Singh Bahadur of Udaipur, achieving £550,300, well above its pre-sale estimate, after a prolonged battle between two committed bidders in the room and on the telephone. A similar battle saw the 1908 Hotchkiss 16/20hp Type T Roi des Belges also sell for considerably more than its pre-sale estimate of £80,000-100,000, realising £163,900.

British marques were well represented at the sale. The star was an original 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Sedanca de Ville, which sold for £779,900. Aston Martins were also popular, with the one-of-a-kind 1957 Aston Martin DB2/4 MkII Coupe Design Project 193 (DB Mark III Prototype) achieving £337,500 and the 1959 Aston Martin DB4 ‘Series 1’ Sports Saloon realising £326,300.

Further notable results included the 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ Berlinetta achieving £539,100, while a 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Spyder finished in orange sold to an auction room bidder for £253,500.

Other highlights included the ex-Col. Sorel, Col. Giles and David Scott-Moncrieff 1930 Bugatti Type 46 5.3 litre Weymann Sportsman’s Saloon that achieved £281,500, the 1936 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 Supercharged Special that realised £253,500 and teh 1973 Iso Grifo 5.8-Litre Series II Coupe that sold for £208,700 to a telephone bidder.

James Knight, Group Motoring Director, commented: “We were delighted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Festival of Speed sale with such a fantastic range of motor cars. The results once again reflect the appetite for special motor cars, whether it be based on condition, originality, rarity, provenance – or a combination of all of these. On some lots I felt like an umpire as the bidders rallied their bids back and forth with pace and commitment. We sold motor cars to Australia, Japan, the Americas, Continental Europe and the home nations. The overall total of more than £10,000,000 is a fantastic way to bring the UK auction season to a close, and we focus now on accepting entries for our September Sales at Beaulieu and the Goodwood Revival Meeting.”

Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – £897,500

2. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Lightweight – £830,300

3. 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Sedanca de Ville – £779,900

4. 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50HP Silver Ghost Open Tourer – £550,300

5. 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta – £539,100

For complete results, visit Bonhams.com.

The Bonhams motoring department next heads to California for 20th annual Quail Lodge sale, taking place on 18 August 2017 during Monterey Classic Car Week. For further information, visit Bonhams.com.

[Source: Bonhams]

