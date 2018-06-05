Bonhams Greenwich 2018 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Greenwich 2018 auction was held Sunday, June 3rd at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in Connecticut, resulting in $10.5 million in total sales and a 92 percent sell-through rate. Held at the waterfront Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Bonhams’ 11th annual sale featured nearly 125 cars representing every era of motoring over the last century.

The featured Carroll Shelby Collection saw bids coming in from four continents via phones, internet and on-site bidders. All estimates were beat, resulting in a 100 percent sell-through rate for the collection and multiple auction records set for numerous models. These records included the 1999 Shelby Series I that made $313,000, the 1965 Shelby 427 Continuation Cobra that sold for $259,840, the engine-less 1987 DeTomaso Pantera GT5-S that achieved $226,240 and the 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350 Continuation Convertible that was bought for $201,600.

The Bonhams Greenwich 2018 auction catalog cover car, the American-delivered 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible, sold to a U.S. collector post-block for $1,450,000, accompanied by the 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that was bought for $895,000. Other highlights included the 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition that made $412,000 and the project work “lost” 1954 Cunningham C3 Coupe that achieved $313,000.

“Our Greenwich auction was the best to date in terms of interest, attendance and sales figures,” said Eric Minoff, Bonhams Head of Sale for Greenwich. “Fresh-to-market classics with sound provenance and original condition cars brought the most attention, including bids from collectors from around the world. We’re very pleased with the results and it’s always a pleasure to partner with such a great event as the Greenwich Concours.”

Bonhams Greenwich 2018 – Top Five Auction Results

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible – $1,450,000 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $895,000 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition – $412,000 1954 Cunningham C3 Coupe – $313,000 1999 Shelby Series I – $313,000

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams.com/Greenwich.

[Source: Bonhams]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

