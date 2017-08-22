Bonhams Quail Lodge 2017 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Quail Lodge 2017 auction was held Friday, August 18th on the grounds of the Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, California, resulting in $56,430,000 in total sales and an 80 percent sell-through rate. Held in connection with the Quail Motorsport Gathering, the 20th Bonhams sale held during Monterey Classic Car Week featured more than 105 vehicles.

The top result at the Bonhams Quail Lodge 2017 auction went to the 1995 McLaren F1. After a brisk start in bidding between four bidders that quickly rose to $14-million, a bidding battle resulted between two remaining bidders in the room. The bid rose to its final price and achieved a new auction record of $15,620,000 — the most valuable post-1970 automobile to ever sell at auction.

The Team Cunningham Le Mans 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition Coupe sold for $8-million post block, eclipsing the record Bonhams set in January for a Lightweight Competition E-Type. Other results included the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy that sold for $3,080,000, the single owner 1990 Ferrari F40 that made $1,457,500 and the 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America that was bought for $1,265,000.

Additionally, the multiple Concours winning 1957 BMW 503 Cabriolet sold for $583,000 — making a new record for the model, while the 1986 Ford RS200 Evo and the 1985 Audi Sport Quattro, each selling for $550,000 and $484,000, respectively, demonstrated the interest in rally cars. The 1913 Premier Model F also achieved a new auction record for the model when it made $341,000, and the AC Ace-Bristol sold well when it achieved $451,000.

Jakob Greisen, Vice President of Bonhams Motoring, said, “We were very pleased to see so many single owner cars consigned to the sale and we’re very pleased with the strong results.”

Bonhams Quail Lodge 2017 – Top 10 Auction Results

1995 McLaren F1 Coupe – $15,620,000 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition Coupe – $8,000,000 (post block) 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy – $3,080,000 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 – $2,519,000 2003 Ferrari Enzo – $2,040,500 1990 Ferrari F40 – $1,457,500 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America – $1,265,000 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Boano Coupe – $1,133,000 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 – $1,089,000 1941 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet B – $929,500

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams.com/Quail.

Bonhams’ Quail Lodge auction was also host to three significant early racing automobiles: a 1913 Indianapolis Peugeot L45, 1908 Prinz Heinrich Benz and 1908 Mercedes Simplex. The rare trio was on display to announce the forthcoming sale of the Lindley and Ann Bothwell Collection near Los Angeles on November 11th.

[Source: Bonhams]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

