Bonhams Scottsdale 2018 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Scottsdale 2018 auction was held Thursday, January 18th at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $25.2 million in total sales and an 87 percent sell-through rate.

Bonhams’ seventh annual Arizona Auction Week sale was led by a 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder that sold to a private American collector at a final price of $5,170,000, establishing a new auction record for the model. The Porsche was Le Mans works entrant that clinched 2nd in class and 5th overall, as well as 1st in class at Nürburgring, among others.

Other notable results at the Bonhams Scottsdale 2018 auction included the matching numbers, restored 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider that sold for $2,640,000 and the 1991 Ferrari F40 that made $1,512,500. Other top lots included the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster — the first imported into the U.S. — that achieved $1,512,500, and the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Le Mans Replica Tourer that sold to a southern California enthusiast for more than 50 percent above its high estimate at $1,457,500.

Two of Carroll Shelby’s personal cars, the 1966 Ford Shelby GT 350H Fastback and 2006 Ford GT, which were the subject of interest before and during the auction, exceeded all estimates and sold for $253,000 and $489,500, respectively. The 1982 Lancia Rally 037 Stradale, another car that received attention, also exceeded its estimate and went for $451,000.

“We saw strong international bidding at Thursday’s auction, and the results speak for themselves,” said Jakob Greisen, US Head of Motoring. “There were many fierce bidding battles where the winning bidders ended up with some fantastic cars for their collections.”

“Our sale really demonstrated the strength of the collector car market across all eras of motoring,” said Rupert Banner, Group Motoring Director, who, along with Jamie Knight, Group Motoring Chairman, was the auctioneer. “We had lots of global interest and many new, first time buyers, which is a very positive indication of the growth and future of the hobby.”

Bonhams Scottsdale 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1958 Porsche 550A Spyder – $5,170,000 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider – $2,640,000 1991 Ferrari F40 – $1,512,500 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $1,512,500 1930 Bentley Speed Six Le Mans Replica Tourer – $1,457,500 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder – $1,292,500 1995 Ferrari F50 – $1,155,000 2006 Ford GT – $489,500 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Spider – $484,000 2016 Porsche 911 R – $478,500

For the complete list of results, visit Bonhams.com/Scottsdale.

[Source: Bonhams; photo: Peter Singhof]

