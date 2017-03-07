The Brooklands Double Twelve Motorsports Festival 2017 will be staged 17-18 June at Brooklands in Surrey, England. The grand reopening of the restored Finishing Straight of the world’s first purpose-built motor racing circuit will take place on 17 June, 110 years to the day since the Track was originally opened. This section of track has been hidden from view since 1940, under a WWII Bellman Hangar which is being restored and relocated.

Highlights of the Festival will include an re-enactment of the original opening parade of 17 June 1907 with veteran cars, displays and demonstrations of surviving Brooklands racing cars and motorcycles, and taxi runs by some of the Museum’s historic aircraft.

One of the main elements of the Aircraft Factory Project has been the dismantling of the WWII Aircraft Hangar which was built on the Finishing Straight in 1940. This is being restored in South Wales and will return early in 2017 to a new location in front of the recently completed Flight Shed, alongside the Finishing Straight and next to the London Bus Museum. The Hangar slab has been removed to reveal the original Finishing Straight which will be united with the other surviving sections to restore the pre-war view from the Banking and the Clubhouse, something that has not been seen since the Track closed to the public in 1939.

The well-established format of three separate competitive events of the Brooklands Double Twelve Motorsports Festival continues with a sprint, driving tests and Concours d’Elegance held over two days, with aggregate scores from any two going towards overall Double Twelve awards. With the special interest in this milestone in Brooklands’ history, the quality of entries is expected to be high.

The three stand-alone competitive events, organised in conjunction with the Vintage Sports Car Club are:

Double Twelve Speed Trials (sprint) on the Mercedes-Benz World Circuit on Saturday

Double Twelve Concours held at the Museum across both days

Double Twelve Driving Tests on both sites on Sunday

Added to this line-up will be the popular Test Hill Challenge as well as the chance to see the Museum’s collections of vintage cars, aircraft and vehicles. The site will be filled with Car Club displays, demonstrations and trade stands alongside additional catering and live music.

For further information, visit BrooklandsMuseum.com.

[Source: Brooklands]