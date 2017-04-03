A Bugatti Type 49 Roadster with coachwork by Labourdette is among the early consignments for the 2017 Bonhams Greenwich auction, scheduled for June 4 at the Greenwich Concours in Connecticut.

By the early 1930s Ettore Bugatti had established a reputation for building cars with performance on road or track. Although Bugatti is best remembered for its racing models, most of the 6,000 or so cars produced were touring cars of sporting character.

The Type 49 model debuted at the Paris Salon in 1930 and was produced for four years. The Type 49 would be the last of the maestro’s eight-cylinder, single-camshaft touring cars. The Type 49 attracted coachwork in a wide variety of styles by both the Molsheim factory and by other coachbuilders throughout Europe, such as this example by Henri Labourdette of Paris.

This 1932 Bugatti Type 49 Roadster, chassis number 49534, was supplied new to Parisian dealer Lamberjack and after a series of owners came to be in the ownership of the current steward in 1995. After a multi-year restoration, this matching-numbers Bugatti will now be among the headline offerings at the 2017 Bonhams Greenwich auction.

Bonhams’ annual Greenwich auction — now in its tenth year — is hosted in concert with the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. Taking place 30 miles outside New York City on the waterfront Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut, Bugatti will be featured marque at this year’s Concours.

[Source: Bonhams]