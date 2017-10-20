The Chantilly Arts and Elegance Concours 2017 was held Sunday, September 10th in Chantilly, France on the grounds of the Domaine de Chantilly. With a strong field of nearly 100 cars in attendance, the judges at the 4th annual Chantilly Concours were tasked with a difficult job of not only picking class winners, but also awarding the Best of Show Winners.

This year’s Chantilly Arts and Elegance Richard Mille consisted of three main judged events — a Concours d’Etat for Pre- and Post-War entrants and the Concours d’Elegance for modern cars. In total, there were five modern concept cars competing for the Concours d’Elegance, in addition to 90 historic cars contending for the Concours d’Etat Pre- and Post-War Best of Show titles.

A 1936 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic owned by Rob Walton and Peter Mullin won Best of Show Concours d’Etat Pre-War at the 2017 Chantilly Arts and Elegance Concours. Chassis 57374 is first of four produced and one of three survivors. Delivered new in 1936 to Britain’s Nathaniel Mayer Victor Rothschild, third Baron Rothschild, the Atlantic has had only a handful of owners in its 80-year history. Originally produced as a Type 57S, chassis 57374 was returned to the factory in 1939 to be converted to a Type 57SC ‘supercharged’ model.

“It was thrilling to be a part of this event and share this magnificent French automobile with the people of its home country,” said Peter Mullin, Chairman of the Board at the Petersen Automotive Museum and founder of the Mullin Automotive Museum. “To take home the top honor was particularly special, as I know how much this automobile means to French automotive enthusiasts.”

A 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa owned by Sir Michael Kadoorie won Best of Show Concours d’Etat Post-War at the 2017 Chantilly Arts and Elegance Concours. In 1958, this car, chassis 0728TR, with aerodynamic bodywork designed by Pinin Farina and made by Scaglietti broke the D-Type Jaguar’s domination of the Le Mans race. The 250 TR in the hands of Olivier Gendebien and Phil Hill gave the Scuderia its third victory in the Sarthe.

Five concept cars were in contention for the Concours d’Elegance: the DS 7 Crossback Presidentiel, the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante, the McLaren 720 S, the Renault Trezor Concept and the Citroën CXperience Concept. After deliberation by the jury comprising Jean Todt, Margot Laffite, Paul Belmondo and Christophe Bonnaud, the Best of Show of the Concours d’Elegance was awarded to two winners: the Renault Trezor Concept and the Citroën CXperience Concept.

In addition to our main photo gallery, we hope you enjoy this gallery of the fabulous Best of Show winners at the Chantilly Arts and Elegance Concours 2017.

Chantilly Arts and Elegance Concours 2017 – Best of Show Photo Gallery

[Source: Peter Auto]

