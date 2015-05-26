The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2015 took place May 22-24 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and Villa Erba on Lake Como in Cernobbio, Italy. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como, the 2015 Villa d’Este Concours presented the chance to not only admire about 50 historic cars, but also take in the myriad of sights off the show field.
First held at the same location in 1929, the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance has been held each May since 1999 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and the adjacent parkland of Villa Erba under the patronage of the BMW Group. Set against the incomparable backdrop of Northern Italy’s Lake Como, the 2015 edition of the Villa d’Este Concorso brought together 50 cars from widely varying eras in automotive history. Under the warm sun, the event’s “Seventies Style – the Jet Set is Back” theme spanned a host of special exhibitions and highlight features.
The Trofeo BMW Group for Best of Show Jury was awarded to David Sydorick’s 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider, while the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este prize decided by public referendum was won by the 1950 Ferrari 166M Barchetta of Clive Beecham. The Concept Cars and Prototypes competition saw the Bentley Exp 10 Speed Six Coupe presented with the Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award. The Concorso di Motociclette beauty contest for classic motorcycles was held for the fifth time this year, and a Münch-4 TTS-E from 1973 took the honours with victory in the Trofeo BMW Group for motorcycles.
Among the other highlights of the 86th edition of the event were the special exhibitions for the 90th anniversary of the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Selected as class winners by the jury were the 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster; 1954 Ferrari 250 GT Europa Berlinetta Vignale; 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Berlinetta by Zagato; 1952 Lancia Aurelia B52 Spider Pinin Farina and 1959 Maserati Tipo 60/61 Birdcage Spider by Allegretti; among others.
—
Similar to 2011 and 2013, Senior Photographer Tim Scott also documented the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2015, offering the following breathtaking pictures from the Classic Weekend on the banks of Lake Como. We split up Tim’s pictures into two galleries. The first gallery starting below features our favorite images, all displayed in the full-width view of Sports Car Digest, while the second gallery and award winners can be found on the last page of the article and gives a comprehensive view of all 249 photographs. To see more from Tim, visit fluidimages.co.uk or Instagram.
Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2015 – Featured Photo Gallery
Comments
David Thompson says
Great Photos, Tim. But please, more cars and fewer bimbos; especially that trans-bimbo.
Peter Nash says
I don’t know…………… but I agree with the TB!!
Stephen Fraser says
Perfect balance of spectacular cars, exquisite framing and context, venue, lighting, and choice of subjects! Thank you!
Michael Carnell says
Cars are gorgeous, location is gorgeous, women are gorgeous. Great photos and great coverage. Thanks!
George Brown says
Thanks for the stunning pictures of the most beautiful cars in the most beautiful setting in the world. I wonder , what are the chances of a mere 99%er getting in here?
Scott Cameron says
The photos from Lake Como remind me of my time there. Chilled blush rose and an incredible lake-side road that resembled a two lane race circuit. I was there to visit the Moto Guzzi factory but one has to imagine that treasure as a site for the best automobiles ever created.
Why would you need to go to heaven, when Lake Como has it all.
Scott Cameron, Philadelphia
Anonymous says
Bimbos? Bimbos? What Bimbos? Most of us couldn’t afford the shoes all those models were wearing, let alone take one girl to lunch. They are as classy as the cars. The car pictures were extraordinary in that we got to see unusual views too, and showed the cars relative to their setting, e.g., the hotel, the lake, and spectators, not to leave out the highly paid models.
Chuck says
Where does you find RED tires for your 1952 Pegaso?? That is really weird – is that ‘period correct”? It must be, I guess…whew!
billy says
Coker tire inside the USA.
Jens Christian says
What a sad show 🙁 where were the cars for this years “theme” ???????
The Panther 6, and the Countach are the only ones that fit in, here is the tekst from the official website =
Quote =
“May 2015
Where:
Grounds of Villa Erba, Largo Luchino Visconti, 4 22012 Cernobbio, COMO
Programme – 70’s style – The Jetset is back. ” end of quote.
Michael DiPleco says
Beautiful.
Arthur E. Lloyd III says
Cherish my visits to Lake Como…..it just does’nt get any better than that…!!!