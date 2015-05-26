The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2015 took place May 22-24 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and Villa Erba on Lake Como in Cernobbio, Italy. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como, the 2015 Villa d’Este Concours presented the chance to not only admire about 50 historic cars, but also take in the myriad of sights off the show field.

First held at the same location in 1929, the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance has been held each May since 1999 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and the adjacent parkland of Villa Erba under the patronage of the BMW Group. Set against the incomparable backdrop of Northern Italy’s Lake Como, the 2015 edition of the Villa d’Este Concorso brought together 50 cars from widely varying eras in automotive history. Under the warm sun, the event’s “Seventies Style – the Jet Set is Back” theme spanned a host of special exhibitions and highlight features.

The Trofeo BMW Group for Best of Show Jury was awarded to David Sydorick’s 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider, while the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este prize decided by public referendum was won by the 1950 Ferrari 166M Barchetta of Clive Beecham. The Concept Cars and Prototypes competition saw the Bentley Exp 10 Speed Six Coupe presented with the Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award. The Concorso di Motociclette beauty contest for classic motorcycles was held for the fifth time this year, and a Münch-4 TTS-E from 1973 took the honours with victory in the Trofeo BMW Group for motorcycles.

Among the other highlights of the 86th edition of the event were the special exhibitions for the 90th anniversary of the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Selected as class winners by the jury were the 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster; 1954 Ferrari 250 GT Europa Berlinetta Vignale; 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Berlinetta by Zagato; 1952 Lancia Aurelia B52 Spider Pinin Farina and 1959 Maserati Tipo 60/61 Birdcage Spider by Allegretti; among others.

—

Similar to 2011 and 2013, Senior Photographer Tim Scott also documented the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2015, offering the following breathtaking pictures from the Classic Weekend on the banks of Lake Como. We split up Tim’s pictures into two galleries. The first gallery starting below features our favorite images, all displayed in the full-width view of Sports Car Digest, while the second gallery and award winners can be found on the last page of the article and gives a comprehensive view of all 249 photographs. To see more from Tim, visit fluidimages.co.uk or Instagram.

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2015 – Featured Photo Gallery

