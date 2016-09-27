The Coronado Speed Festival 2016 was held September 16-18 at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California. This year marked the 81st anniversary of Fleet Week in San Diego and for the past 19 years, the Coronado Speed Festival has been part of this annual event. This end of summer celebration brought locals and far-away enthusiasts to the Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island to enjoy the sights and sounds of vintage racing.

Each year, NAS Coronado constructs a temporary 1.7-mile course on the runways and taxiways of the Naval Air Station for the ‘Race at the Base’. Race fans enjoyed a weekend of racing with the various race classes that participated, as well as an open paddock — where the cars are worked on and the drivers prepare themselves for their time on the race track. The weekend also included rubber-burning stunts by X Games and Red Bull Stunt Athlete Aaron Colton. Attendees to the Coronado Speed Festival 2016 also had access to numerous vendors, food stands, car club corrals and several military vehicles and aircraft on display. Racing and car aficionados, along with their families and friends, had a lot to see, eat and experience throughout the race weekend.

Notable and interesting entrants at the 2016 Speed Festival included Cameron Healy’s 1953 Cooper Porsche ‘Pooper’; Steve Hinton’s 1968 Lola T70 Spyder; Adam Carolla’s 1972 Datsun 610; Al Arciero’s 1958 Lister Knobbly; Don Tevini’s 1959 Porsche 356 and Michael Halbert’s 1976 Datsun 280Z. My favorite was Joe Scarbo’s 1967 Ferrari 312 F1 replica.

The field for both days included several Shelby Mustang GT350s, Porsche 911s, Chevrolet Corvettes, Alfa Romeos, open wheel formula cars, sports cars and NASCAR racers, both contemporary and vintage. The Pre-War racers were fan favorites in the paddock and on the track. Among the entries — Jim Putnam’s 1916 National AC; Paddins Dowling’s 1934 ERA R2A; Greg Whitten’s 1935 ERA R2B; Tom Malloy’s 1934 Miller Burd; Brian Blain’s 1916 Sturtivant-Auburn racer and Peter Giddings’ 1935 Alfa Romeo 8C Monza.

2016 marked the 2nd year the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation partnered with Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) to manage the event.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2016 Coronado Speed Festival, with Victor Varela producing the following images from the 19th annual running of the ‘Race at the Base’. We split up Victor’s pictures into two galleries. The first gallery starting below features our favorite images, while the second gallery can be found on the last page of the article and gives a comprehensive view of all the photographs. To see more from Victor, visit VictorVarela.com.

Coronado Speed Festival 2016 – Featured Photo Gallery

