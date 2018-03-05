Located on the shores of Italy’s otherworldly Lake Como, the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este is one of the most iconic hotels in the world. It’s also the majestic stage for the granddaddy of all car shows — the Concorso d’Eleganza which was first held on the grounds and parkland of Villa d’Este in 1929. The annual Concorso d’Eleganza offers enthusiasts the opportunity to admire the finest historic cars and motorcycles of their eras.

In 2017, an automobile from Italian production won the competition on Lake Como for the fourth year in succession in the form of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta SS Prototipo. The winning vehicle triumphed exactly 60 years after it was produced. In 1957, Franco Scaglione was the Chief Stylist at Italian coachwork supremo Bertone and he developed the coupe. The prototype with the streamlined lightweight alloy body remained a unique special.

Looking forward to the 2018 event, the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and Villa Erba will again be the setting for this event where guests will again admire cars and motorcycles of their eras from Friday 25th May to Sunday 27th May. The tradition continues with approximately 50 cars being presented in eight classes, including:

A. The Titans: Dirt, Dust and Danger (1900 to 1939)

B. From Manhattan to Mayfair: The Golden Age of Motoring Opulence (1918 to 1939)

C. Shaped by the Wind: Grandes Routières of the Art Deco Era (1925 to 1940)

D. New World, New Ideas: The Story of the GT (1945 to 1965)

E. Speed Meets Style: The Flowering of the Sports and the Racing Car (1950 to 1970)

F. When Sex Was Safe and Racing Was Dangerous: Formula One (1950 to 1988)

G. Hollywood On The Lake: Stars of the Silver Screen (1920’s to 1980’s)

H. Perfectly Preserved: Automotive Archaeology (1900 to 1980)

In addition to our Main Report and Celebrating the People galleries, we offer the following wonderful selection of pictures that give readers a different viewpoint from last year’s event.

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: BMW Group)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: BMW Group]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

