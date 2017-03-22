Our Favorite Race Cars from the 2017 Amelia Island Concours

Spectators at the 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance were treated to some truly exceptional sights on and off the show field at the Golf Club of Amelia Island. From the first winner of the Indianapolis 500 to the pair of Le Mans-winning Jaguar D-Types, this year’s Concours d’Elegance highlighted an amazing selection of cars that competed on the Amelia show field.

Choosing favorites at an event like the Amelia Island Concours is tougher than it sounds, as virtually of all the entrants are the best of the best in their respective categories. While the task was difficult and we gave it our best efforts, we welcome your comments below if we missed your favorite.

In no particular order, here are the Top 15 race cars from Amelia we would like to see at the SCD Garage: