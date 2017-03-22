Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

1950 Ferrari 166 MM Berlinetta Le Mans

Our Favorite Race Cars from the 2017 Amelia Island Concours

Spectators at the 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance were treated to some truly exceptional sights on and off the show field at the Golf Club of Amelia Island. From the first winner of the Indianapolis 500 to the pair of Le Mans-winning Jaguar D-Types, this year’s Concours d’Elegance highlighted an amazing selection of cars that competed on the Amelia show field.

Choosing favorites at an event like the Amelia Island Concours is tougher than it sounds, as virtually of all the entrants are the best of the best in their respective categories. While the task was difficult and we gave it our best efforts, we welcome your comments below if we missed your favorite.

In no particular order, here are the Top 15 race cars from Amelia we would like to see at the SCD Garage:

1955 Jaguar D-Type XKD 501

1955 Jaguar D-Type – The overall winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1956, raced by Ninian Sanderson and Ron Flockhart for Ecurie Ecosse. XKD 501 retains its original chassis, body and engine from its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This D-Type sold for $21.78 million at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale in 2016, a result that ranks the car as the most valuable British car ever sold at auction.

Mazda RX-7 IMSA GTU won five season championships and 21 race wins including Daytona 24 and Sebring 12 Hour in 1984

1982 Mazda RX-7 IMSA GTU Race Car – Built by Jim Downing and Downing/Atlanta Racing this RX-7 competed in the IMSA GTU class from 1982 – 1987. Known best as the Malibu Grand Prix RX-7, wearing its distinctive white and blue with red arrow livery, this chassis is the winningest RX-7 in history and one of the winningest single cars in all of sports car racing. In total, this car won five IMSA season championships in a row and 21 race wins including Daytona 24 Hour and Sebring 12 Hour wins in 1984.

1911 Marmon Wasp Amelia Island Concours 2017

1911 Marmon Wasp – Ray Harroun drove the Marmon Wasp to victory at the inaugural Indianapolis 500 race in 1911, at an average speed of 74.6 mph. Harroun designed the six-cylinder Marmon Wasp, so named for its yellow and black color scheme, from stock Marmon engine components. Unlike most race cars of the period, the Wasp was built with a smoothly-cowled cockpit and a long, pointed tail to reduce air drag. Harroun piloted the Marmon without the aid of a riding mechanic, the only driver to do so. His rivals objected because they assumed he would be unaware of cars overtaking him. This issue was resolved by what many believe to be the first ever rear-view mirror on an automobile.

1980 Lancia Beta Monte Carlo

1980 Lancia Beta Monte Carlo – In 1979 Lancia returned to sports-car racing for the first time in 25 years by fielding turbocharged Beta Monte Carlo coupes in the Group 5 “Silouette” category. These cars, flamboyantly striped in bright colors, won the 1980 and 1981 world titles in the under-two-liter class. This particular Lancia Turbo won in class at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1981.

1967 Toyota 2000 GT Shelby

1967 Toyota 2000 GT – Serial #1 of 351 Toyota 2000 GTs ever produced. It was prepared and campaigned by Carroll Shelby for Toyota Motor Corp’s inaugural U.S. racing program in SCCA C-Production. Having been prepared for racing in Japan, MF10-10001 was chosen as the development car for the Shelby/Toyota project. MF10-10001 was piloted to several podium finishes by Porsche driver Davie Jordan along side teammate Scooter Patrick in the 1968 SCCA C-Production season.

