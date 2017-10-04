The Ferrari 250 GTO Rally was held late September 2017 to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the legendary Gran Turismo Omologata from Maranello. Based in Florence, Italy, the gathering of 20 Ferrari GTOs toured through Tuscany, crossing the hills of Chianti and, in honor of a rich history of sports victories, showing off their powers at the Mugello circuit. This exceptional Ferrari 250 GTO Rally returned ‘home’ to parade on the Fiorano track before continuing to the Maranello plant.

A total of 36 Ferrari GTOs were produced in 1962 and ’63 and three ‘Series II’ were built in ’64, bringing the total of GTOs made to 39. The car debuted at the 1962 12 Hours of Sebring, driven to a 2nd overall finish by Phil Hill and Olivier Gendebien. Ferrari dominated international GT racing with the GTO, highlighted by winning the FIA World Manufacturers Championship from 1962 to 1964. Today, these venerable road and racing cars are some of the most desirable in the world, with values for top examples surpassing $50 million USD.

Similar to the 50th Anniversary Rally, Sports Car Digest also offers the following pictures from the Ferrari 250 GTO 55th Anniversary Tour.

Ferrari 250 GTO Rally 2017 – Photo Gallery

[Source: Ferrari SpA]

